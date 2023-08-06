BLACKPINK: All of Lisa's Guinness World Records, Explained

Aside from establishing themselves as one of the most successful groups in the music industry since forming in 2016, BLACKPINK's members also achieved increasing success in their solo careers as well. With Lisa's single "LaLisa" dropping in late 2021, she became the third member of the band to release solo content. The song was the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours on YouTube, with 73.6 million views. And in 2022, Guinness World Records bestowed Lisa with three more record titles to add to her collection. Lisa became the first K-pop solo winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards. At the MTV VMAs, Lisa took first place in the category of Best K-pop Video, an award which has been won by BTS exclusively since it was introduced in 2019. Before Lisa completed a historic double at the EMAs, BTS had won the Best K-Pop category in 2021. For their performance of their new single "Ready For Love" in the video game PUBG [PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds] Mobile, BLACKPINK as a whole won an award for the Best Metaverse Performance, gaining an additional Guinness World Records title for being the first group to win this award.

In addition to winning the MTV awards, Lisa has also received the title of most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist with 86.3 million followers as of Jan. 19, 2023. According to this statistic, she is the 38th most followed account on the platform, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the most followed individual on the platform with 538 million followers. In May, Lisa was awarded the Guinness Record for becoming the fastest Kpop female soloist to reach 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify with her tracks "LaLisa," "Money," and "SG" (a collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan thee stallion), which she achieved on October 26, 2022. Lisa's "LALISA" was also confirmed as the first K-pop solo album to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams by Guinness World Records. The achievement was reached on April 28, 2023, 595 days after the album was released. With these new achievements, LISA is now the K-Pop soloist with the most Guinness World Records, with seven in total, surpassing PSY, who has five.

Originally from Buriram, Thailand, Lisa moved to South Korea in 2011, where she joined Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo as BLACKPINK ahead of the release of the group's debut album in 2016. It was announced in April 2021 that she would embark on her first solo project, with the filming taking place in July and the release of the aforementioned single "LaLisa" scheduled for September 10, 2021. There are currently a number of records that BLACKPINK holds as of January 2023, including the most subscribers for a band on YouTube, as well as becoming the first K-pop group to reach the No.1 position on the UK albums chart (female) as well as the first K-pop group to reach the No.1 position on the US albums chart (female). In addition, the group has previously held Guinness World Records titles such as the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours and the most viewed music video in 24 hours; however, these records have now been taken over by fellow K-pop group BTS for their single "Dynamite."