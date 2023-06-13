BLACKPINK's Jennie Mysteriously Falls Ill, Leaves Concert Mid-Song

BLACKPINK member Jennie was forced to leave the stage midway through the K-pop quartet's performance in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, June 11 due to what YG Entertainment described as "her deteriorating condition." The Idol star had been performing "Lovesick Girls" alongside her bandmates Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo during their stop in Rod Laver Arena when she abruptly stopped performing, turned, and walked off the stage, fan-captured videos of the event showed.

According to fans who attended the concert, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo told the crowd that Jennie had been feeling unwell since earlier that day, something that YG Entertainment later confirmed in a statement released just after the show. The agency explained that the musician "was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition," and extended "our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation." YG Entertainment did not provide any further information regarding Jennie's illness, but said she adhered to doctor's orders when she decided not to return to the stage.

the crowd yelling “we love you jennie” as she gets off the stage, love how they don’t make her feel bad as she prioritizes her health :( pic.twitter.com/LTHf3ofDAv — ♰ (@jensamour) June 11, 2023

"JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end," the message, shared on the fan platform on WeVerse, continued. "However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible."

BLACKPINK is currently on their worldwide Born Pink tour. The group has been touring since October, with the current Australian leg of the tour set to conclude in Auckland later this month. The group is next set to perform at Qudos Bank Arena Friday in Syndey on June 16, with a second show at the arena the following night. It is unclear if Jennie, who can currently be seen in Sam Levinson's new HBO show The Idol, will take the stage. YG Entertainment said Jennie "will recover as soon as possible" and they will do their "utmost to support Jennie's speedy recovery."

Amid her health scare, fans of the K-pop group have been sending the musician plenty of support. On Twitter, one person wrote, "the fact she still went out on the stage even tho she felt really sick just shows how much she cares about her fans." Another person commented, "she so brave still stepping up the stage despite being so sick."