Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am: 'I Don't Like 2Pac and Biggie'

While The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie and Tupac Shakur may be lauded as two of the greatest rappers of all time, they are not in the eyes of Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am. In a recent interview with Hip Hop Confessions, he offered his take on the Biggie versus 2Pac debate regarding which rapper is better. Most members of the hip-hop community have no issues picking a side, but will.i.am says it's neither for him. The Art of Dialogue shared a clip of the video of him explaining why he chooses neither.

"Like when people say 2Pac and Biggie, I'm such a Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul head that I don't like 2Pac and Biggie," will.i.am said. "That kind of music doesn't speak to my spirit. I like Boogie Down Productions, KRS-One, I like – if it's like 2Pac or Biggie? It's KRS-One. Why those two? If it's 2Pac and Biggie, I don't hold them up like that. I hold Eric B. and Rakim like that. 2Pac's dope – don't get me wrong. It's not like I don't think he's dope. It spoke to the projects. My escape is De La/Tribe out the projects. It took me out the projects while I was still in the projects."

He says he used his favorite rappers listed as inspiration to do better. In fact, he says he credits them for saving him from a potential alternate lifestyle.

"It took me out the projects physically, as far as being able to reach my dreams, that was my path out," will.i.am added. "And it took me out of the projects as far as while I was in the projects, the worlds is painted for me. It kept me safe while I was in the projects. Had I loved 2Pac and Biggie while I was in the projects, I probably would have been stuck in the projects still."