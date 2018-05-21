Billboard Music Awards 2018: Taylor Swift Fans Rave Over Her Look

Taylor Swift showed up at Sunday’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards in a light pink floral dress that her fans couldn’t get enough of.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer won the award for Top Female Artist over Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Halsey and Camila Cabello and got the chance to show off the dress onstage.

Numerous fans cheered on Swift on Twitter.

i may feel aggressively neutral towards taylor swift but her dress is pretty as hell — Yoonie (@yooniefucks) May 21, 2018

Taylor Swift has made her arrival and I am living for this dress. Yas honey. @BBMAs #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/IbzjqFMZoL — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) May 20, 2018

The back of @taylorswift13 dress is prettier than anything I’ve ever seen #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ChWDdsZyCU — Alyssa (@Lyyssaaaa13) May 21, 2018

i will never be as pretty as Taylor Swifts back or the back of this dress rip me pic.twitter.com/EHaipZK8oR — jems // EXAMS (@ts_reputaytion) May 21, 2018

Hey @taylorswift13 can I borrow your dress from tonight for my prom? Thanks — Aunika 🦋 5 (@goldentattootay) May 21, 2018

Everyone was talking about the Royal Wedding but THIS DRESS is REGAL AND GORGEOUS ✨💕 She’s our American Queen 👑 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ogRPxIBjiT — Paige | REP Tour STL 🐍 | 121 Days (@swiftie_paige13) May 21, 2018

@taylorswift13 you look incredible tonight! Your dress is stunning and I’m so happy for your success and happiness tonight and always! 💗 — Leah 🐍 rep DETROIT (@LALALEAHHH) May 21, 2018

Swift was also the victim of a little side-eye during the show, as the cameras caught Lovato giving her a glare while she and Cabello danced along to Shawn Mendes’ live performance of “In My Blood.”

The show started off with a tribute to the victims of the Santa Fe school shooting from Friday, with Texas native and host Kelly Clarkson giving a tearful speech.

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School,” Clarkson said. “I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heart break over this past year and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for absolutely no reason at all. Tonight, they wanted me… Obviously, we want to pray for the victims and their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence.”

She continued, “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously. So, why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening because it’s horrible. And mommies and daddies should be able to send their children to school, to church, to the movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without the fear.”

“So we need to do better. People are failing our children,” Clarkson continued. “We’re failing our communities. We’re failing their families. So instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect them, honor them.”