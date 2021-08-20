Beyonce's Dad Mathew Knowles Weighs in on Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors

✖

Fans waiting for a Destiny's Child reunion may have to wait a little longer. Although fans of the '90s girl group were thrown into a frenzy earlier this week after noticing some peculiar social media activity, all hope of a potential reunion was dashed by Mathew Knowles, who confirmed to TMZ that a Destiny's Child reunion is not currently in the works. Knowles, who is Beyonce's father and also serves as Destiny's Child’s manager, told the outlet there are currently "zero plans" for any semblance of a reunion, including no plans for "an album, tour or do anything of the sort."

Rumors that a reunion was on the horizon were sparked after the group changed header images on their official social media accounts. Shortly after, the 1990-formed girl group - comprising Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams – began trending on Twitter as fans expressed their belief that a reunion was coming. On Twitter, one person asked, "YOOOOO. Destiny’s Child COMEBACK ?" Adding fuel to the rumors was the fact that Beyonce, in an Aug. 10-published interview with Harper's Bazaar, promised that "music is coming" after she spent a "year and a half" in the studio. Reacting to the peculiar timing of her comments and the Destiny's Child social changes, one fan tweeted, "Beyoncé said new music is coming… Destiny's Child changed their header… ARE THE GIRLS ABOUT TO GIVE???"

Destiny’s Child, the group formed by Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, changed the header of their Twitter and Facebook account. 👀 ©bey_access pic.twitter.com/YYK5q8KdWg — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 18, 2021

As fans continued to theorize, it turns out that the social media change that sparked the frenzy was nothing more than “a routine revamping by the record label,” according to Knowles. Knowles said he never requested the change, which was "just a random, normal social media-type update." Not all hope is dashed, though. Knowles told TMZ that fanfare has been heard loud and clear and the knowing there is a huge demand for more content from Destiny's Child is "great" to hear. He said it is something they will take into account for the future, though at the moment, nothing is in the works.

Destiny's Child was a major figure in the '90s and early '00s and brought hits like "Cater 2 U," "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Bootylicious," and "Say My Name," among may others. The band disbanded in 2006, though in the years since they split, they have hosted several reunions for special musical performances. The last time they took the stage together was at Coachella in 2018, when they performed a three-song medley of "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name," and "Soldier."

However, the band members have remained close even when they aren't performing, and most recently reunited in May for ahead of the release of Williams' book Checking In. Prior to that, Rowland told Entertainment Tonight in February that her former bandmates paid her a visit following the birth of her son, Noah. At this time, none of the bandmates have commented on the reunion speculation.