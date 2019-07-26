Kelly Rowland Reveals If There Will Be a Destiny’s Child Reunion Tour

After ’90s babies sang their hearts out during two stellar Destiny’s Child reunions set five years apart between Beyoncé’s Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013 and her headlining Coachella set just last year, fans of the iconic pop trio have been constantly wondering if there will ever be a reunion tour.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com in promotion of her partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios, singer and songwriter, Kelly Rowland discussed whether she, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams will hit the road again as the legendary triad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s nothing that we’ve talked about yet,” Rowland told PopCulture.com. “It’s nothing that we’ve talked about. We just celebrated Michelle’s birthday last night [Tuesday] and we just talked about what everybody’s doing in their lives right now.”

Rowland went on to say maintaining their friendship on just about every level with love and respect has been the girls’ primary objective over the years.

“That’s really been our focus is just to support and love each other and everybody’s projects,” she admitted.

Since the 38-year-old started her solo career when the ladies went their separate ways in 2005, she hasn’t slowed down since. The transition didn’t come without it’s own adjustment though.

“I think the part where it’s from three to one is for sure a challenge,” she disclosed when asked if it was hard going from a girl group to being a solo artist. “I was so used to doing everything with them, making decisions with the girls, traveling with the girls, doing interviews with the girls, everything we did together.”

“So when it was time for me to do it by myself, very much so. Like, looking around saying, ‘Ooh right, wait, is somebody going to be on the left or the right of me?’ And no, it’s just you and being completely comfortable in that light took me some getting used to,” the “Motivation” singer admitted.

When Rowland, Williams and Beyoncé officially made the announcement in 2005 that they would be working on their own projects per a statement to MTV, the girls shared that “no matter what happens, we will always love each other as friends and sisters and will always support each other as artists.”

Rowland is now a proud mom to her son Titan, 4, whom she shares with husband, Tim Weatherspoon. She and Titan recently attended the Lion King premiere to show some support for her close friend and “Formation” singer, Beyoncé who not only played the role of Nala, but sang a few songs for the soundtrack as well.

“We absolutely loved it [The Lion King]. Titan left the movie saying he does not like Scar. He wanted to punch Scar in the face,” she laughed.

Something else keeping the mom busy is her partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios to support their initiative, Happy Hearts — a program designed to inspire people to adopt healthy behaviors that make the heart happy, like loving and laughing more.

“I love the fact that they’re inspiring people to basically have happy, healthy hearts,” Rowland told PopCulture.com. “And for me, it hits so close to home because I actually lost my mother to cardiac arrest.”

“I remember after that happened, I remember changing my nutrition,” she shared. “Well, I remember I started working out, I went right to the doctor [because] I wanted to know if I had high cholesterol. So that’s how it affected my life.”

Rowland adds that everyone should know how to keep the numbers down in those with high cholesterol and encourages those who aren’t aware if they have high or low numbers, to get checked out.

“Don’t think about it as a chore,” she said about exercise. “And also, nutrition can be fun. For God’s sake, we can eat Honey Nut Cheerios!”

Consumers can participate in the Cheerios Whole Heart Challenge on MyFitnessPal. Through August, those who join will track their food and fitness for a chance to win badges, points and prizes — which are worth up to $5,000.

Visit Cheerios’ Heart Matters website for more info.