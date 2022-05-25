Beloved Singer Sangeetha Sajith Dead at 46

✖

South Indian playback singer Sangeetha Sajith has died. Sajith passed away in the early morning of Sunday, May 22 at her sister's home in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala. According to The New Indian Express, Sajith, 46, was "undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments."

A Kottayam Nagampadam Eera native who eventually settled in Chennai, Sajith was a well-known playback singer, a singer whose singing is pre-recorded for use in films. Throughout her career, she sung over 200 songs in various South Indian languages and was active in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies, according to Times of India. She first made her playback singing debut in Tamil with SA Chandrasekhar's 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu. The early period of her career was marked by plenty of success, including her song "Thannerai kadalikkum," composed by AR Rahman in the Tamil movie Mr Romeo, which became a massive hit. She moved into Malayalam movies with the song "Ambili Poovettam" from the 1998 movie Ennu Swantham Janakikutty.

In the years that followed, Sajith recorded a number of other popular songs. Some of her other popular songs were "Odathandil Thalam Kottum" from the movie Pazzhassi Raja, "Dhum Dhum dooreyetho" from Rakkilipattu, "Alare Govinda" from the movie Kakkakuyil. The theme song for Prithviraj-starrer Kuruthi was her last song in a Malayalam movie.

Amid news of her passing, many fans and those close to Sajith have paid tribute on social media. On Facebook, per The News Minute, Jakes Bejoy wrote, "were always so sweet and warm. It was a privilege I could work with you on this track." He went on to share a link to the song "Thalam Poyi." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and veteran singer KS Chithra also paid tribute to Sajith. Meanwhile, fellow Indian playback singer K.S. Chithra tweeted, "heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted singer Sangeetha Sajith. May her soul rest in peace and may God strengthen the family to over come this loss."

