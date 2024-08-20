The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have announced their triumphant return to the stage. After a five-year hiatus, the band is set to embark on a series of comeback performances in early 2025, commemorating the 15th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The announcement, made via the band's official Instagram account on Aug. 16, has ignited a flame of nostalgia among fans who have long awaited this reunion. Frontman Kip Berman, who had previously cited significant life changes as the reason for the band's dissolution in November 2019, will be rejoining his former bandmates for this special occasion.

"We got some news!" the band shared on social media. "To celebrate the 15 year anniversary of our debut album, we'll be touring Spain + Portugal in February/March 2025. Yeah, we know it'll actually be 16 years by then, but… The Pains of Being Bad at Math." Berman elaborated on the lineup, stating, "Peggy, Kurt, Christoph, and I will be back on stage together for the first time since 2012."

The reunion tour will feature original members Kip Berman, Peggy Wang (keyboards), and Kurt Feldman (drums), alongside touring guitarist Christoph Hochheim. In a slight lineup change, Eddy Marshall will be stepping in on bass, filling in for Alex Naidus, who is unable to participate due to personal commitments. The tour's setlist promises to be a treat for long-time fans, with the band planning to perform their debut album in its entirety, along with "a few other songs from that era too."

In the announcement, Berman stated, "It's beyond cool that there are people who still care about this record and want to see us play. I don't know if we'll be doing more (or less) of this in the future. But for right now, we're all excited to get this chance to be together and play these songs that, quite literally, changed our lives."

The tour is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 19, 2025, in Porto, Portugal, and will wind its way through various Spanish cities, concluding on March 2, 2025, in San Sebastian. The full tour itinerary includes:

Feb. 19, 2025 – Porto, Portugal at Mouco

Feb. 20, 2025 – A Coruña, Spain at Garufa Club

Feb. 21, 2025 – Oviedo, Spain at Almacenes

Feb. 22, 2025 – Tarragona, Spain at Sala Zero

Feb. 23, 2025 – Madrid, Spain at Lula Club

Feb. 24, 2025 – Sevilla, Spain at Sala X

Feb. 26, 2025 – Murcia, Spain at Sala R.E.M.

Feb. 27, 2025 – València, Spain at 16 Toneladas

Feb. 28, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

March 1, 2025 – Zaragoza, Spain at Las Armas

March 2, 2025 – San Sebastián, Spain at Dabadaba

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows went on sale at 11 am local time on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as demand is expected to be high for this limited run of performances.

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart's musical path began in 2007, with their self-titled debut album released in 2009. The album, which the upcoming tour celebrates, was a significant success in the indie music scene, reaching the ninth position on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. The band's career continued to flourish with three subsequent albums: Belong (2011), Days of Abandon (2014), and The Echo of Pleasure (2017).

The band's influence on the indie rock landscape of the late 2000s and early 2010s was significant. Their blend of shoegaze, indie pop, and noise rock elements created a sound that was both nostalgic and fresh, earning them a dedicated following and critical acclaim. Pains of Being Pure at Heart's original lineup split in 2012, and Berman continued on with various collaborators for a few more years. After their official breakup, Berman continued under the name the Natvral.

The announcement of this reunion tour has prompted speculation about the band's future plans. While Berman has been clear that there are no concrete plans beyond this anniversary tour, the enthusiasm surrounding the announcement has left many fans hopeful for more music or performances in the future.