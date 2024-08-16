Rock Band to Reunite 14 Years After Breakup: Powderfinger to Receive Major Honor

Australian band Powderfinger, known for songs such as "My Happiness," are being honored with the Excellence in the Community Award.

Rock music fans have a pretty big reason to cheer "These Days." Australian rockers Powderfinger are reuniting, 14 years after their breakup, to receive a major honor.

The Herald Sun reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 20 the Brisbane rock icons will make an appearance at Music in the House in Sydney, to receive the Excellence in the Community Award. This special honor celebrates artists who have had illustrious careers while also making a positive impact on the community.

Powderfinger formed in Brisbane in 1989 out of three other local acts: The Eternal, the Vibrants, and the Fossils. The founding members were Steven Bishop on drums, John Collins on bass guitar, and Ian Haug on guitar and vocals. Additional members over the years include Bernard Fanning, Jon Coghill, and Darren Middleton. Between 1994 and 2009, Powderfinger released seven studio albums, which include hit songs like "My Happiness," "(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind," and "Sunsets."

Throughout their career, Powderfinger was very successful in the Australian recording industry. The band was a recipient of the industry's flagship awards, the ARIA Music Awards, 18 times from 47 nominations. This makes them the third most awarded act, behind Silverchair — 21 wins from 49 nominations — and John Farnham, who had 20 wins from 56 nominations.

In 2010, Powderfinger announced their disbandment, saying, "With the completion of our last album, Golden Rule, we feel that we have said all that we want to say as a musical group. We firmly believe that it is our most complete and satisfying album and can't think of a better way to farewell our fans than with music that we all believe in and also with, hopefully, our best tour to date.

The band briefly reunited back in 2023, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of their most popular records, Vulture Street.