Beloved Music Festival Goes on Indefinite Hiatus: Latest on Sol Fest

After three successful years of bringing bass music to Florida, Sol Fest organizers have announced the festival will pause operations indefinitely, citing numerous challenges that have plagued the independent event since its 2022 launch.

The announcement came via social media, where organizers reflected on the festival’s journey and impact. “This festival has always been a labor of love, a way to celebrate life in honor of our dear friend Sol while celebrating the music, art, and community that means so much to us,” the statement read. “This chapter has been difficult to close as our journey has touched the lives of many, including Sol’s friends and family.”

The event faced significant obstacles from its inception. EDM.com reports that early challenges included the unexpected death of their original venue’s CEO, forcing a last-minute location change. “We did whatever it took to create a new welcoming home, starting a year in advance meeting with officials and unexpectedly preparing the venues at our own expense,” organizers explained.

The most recent edition showcased prominent electronic artists, including Rezz, CloZee, LSDREAM, Bob Moses, Elderbrook, Dr. Fresch, G Jones, Lettuce, Dabin, and Of The Trees. However, the festival weekend was marred by several incidents, including a car fire, logistical problems, and intensive law enforcement searches.

Despite these setbacks, the festival built an impressive following during its run. In their announcement posted to Instagram, organizers expressed gratitude to the “10,000+ beautiful souls that came from every state and all around the world,” acknowledging how their support empowered “independent promoters and hundreds of incredible independent artists, to create 3 special festivals together.”

The organizers emphasized their commitment throughout the challenges: “Through it all, Sol Fest has had our unwavering commitment, as we’ve poured our time, energy and resources into making this vision a reality. The road hasn’t been easy, but your support has been the driving force that kept us going.”

Since its launch in 2022, Sol Fest had established itself as a unique presence in Florida’s electronic music scene, particularly known for its bass-focused lineups and strong sense of community. The festival aimed to offer a fresh perspective on the electronic music festival experience while honoring the memory of its namesake.

While the hiatus marks the end of an era, organizers haven’t completely closed the door on future events. “This isn’t goodbye, Sol Fam. For now, hold your loved ones close and keep the Sol Fest spirit alive!” they wrote, suggesting the possibility of an eventual return. The statement concluded with recognition for those who helped bring the vision to life: “We want to extend our deepest appreciation to the entire team, volunteers, friends, and family who helped us bring this to life.”