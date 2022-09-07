Beloved DJ Brandon Robertson Found Shot to Death in His Car

Brandon Robertson, the beloved Richmond, Virginia-based DJ best known as BP Beezy, has died. Robertson was found shot to death inside his car on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3 outside a residence in Chesterfield, Virginia. He was 29.

Although details of the incident remain unclear, NBC12 reported that police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road, near Rockwood Park, at around 8:10 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. When Chesterfield police arrived at the scene, they discovered a young adult male, later identified as Robertson, suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Chesterfield Police have not yet released further details about the shooting, and it is unclear if there are any suspects. A possible motive for the shooting also remains unclear.

Brandon Robertson leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter and infant son.https://t.co/0ViJOt7fHI via @JakeBurnsCBS6 — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 5, 2022

"He made it home to momma and daddy, but he never had a chance to step outside his vehicle. Someone approached his vehicle and shot him cold-blooded... took his life," Charles Willis, a community activist and mentor to Robertson, said, per 6 News Richmond. "For one to use violence to resolve conflict is devastating to his family, the community and his children. This is hard for a community that had come to love Brandon...and folks are heartbroken."

Robertson was a beloved figure in his community, where he was better known as BP Beezy. According to Willis, the DJ had a passion for giving back to the Richmond community where he grew up. ABC 8 News reported that just weeks prior to his death, Robertson served as DJ for the National Night Out against crime. A photo obtained by the outlet also showed Robertson standing alongside former Governor Ralph Northam at an event in Richmond's southside.

"Brandon was an energetic, exciting and loving father. He had a love for the music business. I called him son and he called me pop because we're son and dad in the music business," Willis said. "It got to the point where I would get called to DJ for a high school or middle school, and I would have to bring him with me to DJ because people loved him so much."

A prayer vigil honoring the life of Robertson was held at the Charlie Sydnor Playground Monday evening, with family and friends in attendance. Robertson is survived by his 8-year-old daughter and infant son. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.