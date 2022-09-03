Singer Accused of Shooting at Ex-Husband's Girlfriend

A singer in Memphis is accused of shooting her ex-husband's girlfriend over the weekend. According to WREG, Stefanie Bolton-Bernard confronted a woman and her friend outside of a Hotworxs Gym. Bolton-Bernard was "yelling obscenities" at the women and then beating on the woman's car, her windows and screaming.

The woman told police that Bolton-Bernard was upset over her divorcing her and took out her anger on the unnamed victim. Bolton-Bernard followed the victim as she left the parking lot, her friend following behind in her vehicle. "It went from harassing to stalking from stalking to pretty much-attempted murder," the victim told Fox 13.

After some time, the victim turned onto a nearby parkway when Bolton-Bernard allegedly pulled up alongside her vehicle in a turn lane, taking aim and firing a shot into the car. The bullet missed the victim, struck the rear driver's side window and then went out the rear passenger window.

"When I walked out the door, she pulled up in front of the gym and pretty much tried to run me over, attack me, trail me, she trailed me to the police station, right up the street from The Appling Station, she literally pointed the gun at my head, shot into my car. At that point, it's gone too far," the victim continued. "It stems from a failed marriage that I had nothing to do with, the marriage had already gone bad before I even got in a relationship with the guy, but she's not attacking him, she's only coming after me."

Bolton-Bernard was actually one to call 911 from the incident, reporting that she discharged her weapon and later revealing she shot at the other woman's vehicle. The singer was released on bond, set at $75,000 and is due back in court on Sept. 12.

According to WREG, the singer was set to perform on Sept. 3 at the Halloran Center at the Orpheum, but will now no longer be part of the show. "The promoter for the show 901 Live notified the Orpheum Theatre Group this afternoon that Stefanie Bolton will no longer be performing in the show this weekend and her name has since been removed from the event page on the website."

According to Fox 13, Bolton-Bernard faces charges including "attempted first-degree murder, vandalism, and possession of a firearm." The victim's friend also caught the incident on video with their cell phone, recording at the last moment and even catching the gunshot sound.