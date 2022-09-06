Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer

Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.

Sharing news of his death, the page said, "the lifeguard world is mourning the loss of one of nicest watermen to don a jersey." Bondi Rescue went on to remember McDermott as a "selfless man" who "saved countless lives during his career spanning more than 30 years working at many different beaches." The announcement concluded by thanking the late McDermott for his "service to the community," adding, "rest easy great man." A separate post shared to the Bondi Rescue Facebook account announced, "it is with a heavy heart that we announce lifeguard and Bondi Rescue star, Terry McDermott has passed away – our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

McDermott spent 20 years working as a lifeguard on the Central Coast and 10 years patrolling the famous Bondi Beach, according to news.com.au. He appeared on several seasons of Bondi Rescue, the Australian factual TV program that follows the daily lives and routines of the Waverley Council professional lifeguards who patrol Bondi Beach, and also starred in the spin-off series, Bondi Rescue: Bali.

In early 2020, McDermott revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He went on to document his cancer battle on social media, his last post coming back in April when McDermott shared a video of himself in the cancer ward of Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney with other patients, joking, "Cancer can't get us, we're too happy."

Amid news of his passing, many have paid tribute to the late lifeguard. His Bondi Rescue co-star Trent Maxwell thanked McDermott for "teaching me the ropes of lifeguarding," adding, "I will miss you mate, never a dull moment. You were a great waterman and always had some great wisdom to share to the young blokes. We had some great times together you will be missed." Emily Scott, general manager of Waverley Council in Sydney where McDermott was previously employed, remembered McDermott as "a much-loved member of our lifeguard family" who played an integral role in helping keep millions of people safe at our beaches during his time with us at Council. He will be missed by all who knew him and Council is offering support to his colleagues at this difficult time." McDermott is survived by his wife Joanna and son Matt.