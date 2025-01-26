‘Beloved’ and ‘Vibrant’ Musician Dies of Lung Cancer: Paddy Cole Was 85

Iconic Irish jazz artist Paddy Cole has died after a bout with lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2022. He was 85.

According to The Irish Post, Cole was one of the top showband players across 70 years. He was playing on the stage by age 12, joining his first band when he was 15. He was part of the Capitol show band in the 1960s, later joining the Big Eight Showband to perform in Las Vegas before returning to Ireland. His son shared some of these memories and confirmed his father’s passing in a statement.

“The music world mourns the loss of the legendary Paddy Cole, a beloved entertainer who brought joy to thousands with his vibrant personality and infectious music,” the statement read. “From the Capitol Showband to his own Superstars, Paddy Cole’s saxophone, clarinet, and vocals filled dance halls and concert stages with his signature blend of jazz, Dixieland, and showband sounds. His music transcended generations, creating memories that will forever be cherished.”

“On behalf of his family, we express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Paddy’s legacy will live on through the music he created and the joy he shared with the world,” the statement concluded.

Cole received a glowing tribute from Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins, driving home his status among the country’s people.

“From the Capitol Showband to the great brass sound, what Paddy Cole did for music and for jazz will be remembered across generations,” he said. “There are places that became famous because of the artists they produced. Castleblayney, always known as ‘Blayney’, is one such place for producing Paddy. Paddy Cole’s music was first class, with jazz of international quality, and Sabina and I knew and admired him as a friend.”

Others who shared their memories recalled Elvis was a frequent audience member during his Vegas stint, Cole was also the host of a radio show and had plenty of other presenter roles on RTE television. Rest in peace.