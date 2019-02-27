Bebe Rexha Defends Dad After Posting Screenshot of Him Calling Music Video ‘Stupid’

Bebe Rexha is defending her father after he referred to her latest music video as “stupid pornography” and said it made him “sick.”

Last week, the singer posted and deleted a screenshot of a text from her dad that read, “You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick. I can’t take this anymore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, Feb. 26, Rexha asked fans to stop criticizing her father.

“He didn’t like the video, the video is a lot,” she said. “My fans are getting a little too intense, they’re saying some mean s— about my dad.”

“He might have said something a little heated in the moment, I feel dumb for showing the screenshot,” she continued. “[But] I get him, I understand him. Don’t talk s— about my dad, that’s my father and he loves me.”

The outlet added that the 29-year-old was at LAX and was on her way home to see her dad, who had not been speaking to her for weeks because of the video. On Feb. 17, Rexha tweeted, “My dad still isn’t talking to me after he saw my last hurrah music video.”

Earlier this month, Rexha released the video for her current single, “Last Hurrah,” which was directed by Joseph Kahn and finds the pop star partying, getting intimate with a priest and sitting on a bed wearing wings and a bag that reads “Daddy’s Angel” placed over her legs. The clip also includes dancers in cages, women in latex and handcuffs and nuns drinking alcohol. In a tweet, the New York native explained that the message of the video was, “Don’t judge someone because they sin differently then you!”

On Twitter, Rexha revealed that there was originally an “R-rated” version of the clip, which is the one she showed her dad, though she ended up releasing the “PG-13” version.

She also passionately defended the video after it was flagged on YouTube for sensitive content.

“I am woman who is living unapologetically,” she wrote. “I’m not gonna be made to feel bad about making ART. And yes art to me is my beautiful ass out, boys kissing boys, girls kissing girls, crosses on my body. IF A MALE RAPPER PUT OUT THAT VIDEO OUT IT WOULD BE FINE.”

The only person I would apologize to for this video is god if I offended him in any way.

But I wrote this song with a pure heart.

And wanted to portray how We are all fighting our temptations. No one is perfect.

Thats why we turn to god.

God created sex.

And I like sex. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 22, 2019

Photo Credit: YouTube / Bebe Rexha