Bad Company Fans Slam Original Singer Paul Rodgers for 'Classless' Message Following Brian Howe's Death
Former Bad Company member Paul Rodgers is facing backlash from fans after he shared what some deemed a "careless" message just hours after news surfaced of Brain Howe's death. Howe, who had replaced Rodgers as lead singer in the band on the 1984 Penetrator album and beyond, passed away Wednesday of what is believed to have been cardiac arrest. In Rodgers' message, which has since been deleted, he seemed to clarify confusion that he had died, though his failure to mention Howe angered some fans.
"Hi. It's Paul Rodgers here. It’s May 7, 2020," Rodgers said in the clip. "The reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated. I'm happy to say that I am very much alive. Take care of yourselves and each other. Hope to play for you again soon. Thanks for caring. I feel the love."
Originally forming in 1973 by Rodgers and Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs, according to The Guardian, Bad Company underwent a bit of a change up after Rodgers left to form another supergroup with Jimmy Page, the Firm. Howe was recruited by Ted Nugent for Penetrator and went on to replace Rodgers as lead singer of the group. He went on to write and sing four albums, including 1986's Fame and Fortune, 1988's Dangerous Age, and 1990's Holy Water.
Howe passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. As fans flocked to social media to pay tribute, Rodgers took to Twitter with his video, which sparked plenty of criticism from Bad Company fans. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say about Rodgers’ tweet.
Classless.— Scott (@ScottT90628728) May 7, 2020
Wow not one word about Brian Howe dying 😡— Chad R. (@howieman43) May 7, 2020
Disgusting from Paul and the band, really tainted my view of both.— Jeff Bilham (@greengigmachine) May 7, 2020
Crickets from the Bad Company camp regarding Brian's death. Classless. Only lends credence to Brian's assertion that he's been "airbrushed from their history."— JQH3 (@JQHIII) May 7, 2020
Saddened to hear about Brian Howe. A little respect proffered for Brian would have been nice.— Nigel Burrows (@NigelBurrows5) May 8, 2020
Dude did you know #BrianHowe died? Sounds as u need respect this really shocks me @Paul Rodgers— Betsy Baines (@betsy55betsy55) May 8, 2020
Lost some respect for you. Hope the Team PR works for free— Michael Clements (@coolstuffilove) May 7, 2020
Just lost all respect and a big fan of your work.— Jesus Acevedo (@CVSoccerReferee) May 7, 2020
Not the message that should have been posted and focused on.
You’ve “Clarified” that you have no class, no manners, poor judgement and insecurities #BadcompanyBrianHowe was the best version!!!— BJ Catalano (@bjluvslenny) May 7, 2020
Sorry Paul, this was absolutely tasteless. It saddens me. @brianhowe kept Bad Co rolling with several hits late 80’s early 90’s. RIP Mr Howe. Mr Rogers please post something respectful— Ray Eighmey (@traz777) May 8, 2020
Hey Mr No Class no word for Brian Howe? RIP legend— Andrew Davies (@leftfield289) May 8, 2020
Really classless by all former members of Bad Company not to say anything about Brian Howe. Lost respect for all of them big time.— Greg P (@SteelerGP) May 8, 2020
Well, there's a bunch of songs that just got deleted from my playlists.— Kip Resists 🇺🇸🌊🏍️ (@Outtascope) May 8, 2020
What a classless twat.#RIPBrianHowe
I love Paul's voice but this tweet is more bad taste than Bad Company— Darren Johnson (@DarrenJohnson66) May 7, 2020