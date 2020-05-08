Bad Company Fans Slam Original Singer Paul Rodgers for 'Classless' Message Following Brian Howe's Death

Former Bad Company member Paul Rodgers is facing backlash from fans after he shared what some deemed a "careless" message just hours after news surfaced of Brain Howe's death. Howe, who had replaced Rodgers as lead singer in the band on the 1984 Penetrator album and beyond, passed away Wednesday of what is believed to have been cardiac arrest. In Rodgers' message, which has since been deleted, he seemed to clarify confusion that he had died, though his failure to mention Howe angered some fans.

"Hi. It's Paul Rodgers here. It’s May 7, 2020," Rodgers said in the clip. "The reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated. I'm happy to say that I am very much alive. Take care of yourselves and each other. Hope to play for you again soon. Thanks for caring. I feel the love."

Originally forming in 1973 by Rodgers and Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs, according to The Guardian, Bad Company underwent a bit of a change up after Rodgers left to form another supergroup with Jimmy Page, the Firm. Howe was recruited by Ted Nugent for Penetrator and went on to replace Rodgers as lead singer of the group. He went on to write and sing four albums, including 1986's Fame and Fortune, 1988's Dangerous Age, and 1990's Holy Water.

Howe passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. As fans flocked to social media to pay tribute, Rodgers took to Twitter with his video, which sparked plenty of criticism from Bad Company fans. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say about Rodgers’ tweet.