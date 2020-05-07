Bad Company Fans Devastated After Singer Brian Howe Dies at 66

Fans are mourning the loss of Brian Howe, the lead singer of Bad Company, after he died at the age of 66. According to Howe’s relatives, who spoke to TMZ, the singer passed away Wednesday morning of cardiac arrest either at his home or on his way to the hospital. Howe's official cause of death, however, has not been determined. Howe had a history of heart issues and had previously suffered a heart attack in 2017.

Howe got his first taste of fame with Bad Company's 1983 album Penetrator after he was recruited by singer-songwriter Ted Nugent. He went on to replace Paul Rodgers as lead vocalist of the band in 1986 and was the man behind most of the song's on the group's most successful album, 1990's Holy Water. He left the group in 1994, stating that the decision was "not difficult," according to the Independent, and went on to have a solo career, releasing album Circus Bar in 2010.

With a career spanning decades, news of Howe's death hit fans hard. Shortly after reports of his passing first surfaced Thursday morning, many Bad Company fans flocked to social media, sharing tributes and reflecting on the impact Howe had not only on themselves, but also the music industry as a whole. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to news of Howe's passing.