Bad Company Fans Devastated After Singer Brian Howe Dies at 66
Fans are mourning the loss of Brian Howe, the lead singer of Bad Company, after he died at the age of 66. According to Howe’s relatives, who spoke to TMZ, the singer passed away Wednesday morning of cardiac arrest either at his home or on his way to the hospital. Howe's official cause of death, however, has not been determined. Howe had a history of heart issues and had previously suffered a heart attack in 2017.
Howe got his first taste of fame with Bad Company's 1983 album Penetrator after he was recruited by singer-songwriter Ted Nugent. He went on to replace Paul Rodgers as lead vocalist of the band in 1986 and was the man behind most of the song's on the group's most successful album, 1990's Holy Water. He left the group in 1994, stating that the decision was "not difficult," according to the Independent, and went on to have a solo career, releasing album Circus Bar in 2010.
With a career spanning decades, news of Howe's death hit fans hard. Shortly after reports of his passing first surfaced Thursday morning, many Bad Company fans flocked to social media, sharing tributes and reflecting on the impact Howe had not only on themselves, but also the music industry as a whole. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to news of Howe's passing.
RIP former Bad Co singer Brian Howe. Bad Co actually had a couple pretty big radio hits with him. This article from @TMZ mistakenly states Penetrator was a Bad Co album. It wasn’t. It was a @TedNugent album Brian was also on. RIP Brian. https://t.co/VTRiYQREXN— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) May 7, 2020
Very sad news. R.I.P. Bad Company former singer brianhowe. I had the opportunity to bring Brian Howe's Bad Company on stage with WPDH at the Rondout in Kingston, NY in the late 90's. Loved the Brian Howe era of Bad… https://t.co/8iTeK6XHBU— Tigman (@radiotigman) May 7, 2020
Brian Howe of Bad Company Rest In Peace... pic.twitter.com/UDstwNCUUT— SI STUD (@SISTUD) May 7, 2020
I had the opportunity to meet Brian Howe👍🎤🔥🥇 perform and he was truly an incredible musician!👍🎤🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gHwnf37kFt— Richard Rust (@richardjourney2) May 7, 2020
Brian Howe Bad Company lead vocalist from 1986-1994 RIP... Sad news to report... His era in Bad Company is appreciated too much by other Bad Company members.... Thank you to Kip for… https://t.co/OaVmldBUSb— SI STUD (@SISTUD) May 7, 2020
I have mixed feelings about the non-Paul Rodgers Bad Co. era. It wasn’t bad but it just didn’t sound like Bad Co. That said I do thing Brian Howe was a very good singer & that version of Bad Co. did produce some good songs. This was probably my favorite.https://t.co/hjxLToU7QH https://t.co/QvKgXrm0CV— Christopher Russo (@TheRUSSOdude) May 7, 2020
I hope @1067WLLZ and @wcsxjim @wcsx play some Brian Howe Bad Company songs today in honor of his passing— Chad R. (@howieman43) May 7, 2020
Sad!! 💔— Mary W Schneider (@meemi97) May 7, 2020
☹️💔— Kirsty Diamond (@DiamondKirsty_) May 7, 2020
#RIP Brian Howe #BadCompany was the music of my teenage years. 💔— Stephanie Daraio (@StephanieDaraio) May 7, 2020
R.I.P. BRIAN HOWE. Never got enough credit with BAD COMPANY on Holy Water in 1990 & 1992 Here Comes Trouble! Great songs”If You Needed Somebody” & “How Bout That”. Also with NUGENT on Penetrator. Suffered Heart Attack age 66. @TMZ @933WMMR https://t.co/kxXBads9Ze— Jacky Bambam (@jackybambam933) May 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Brian Howe of Bad Company. So honored I got to spend some time with him last time he came to MA. I will cherish those few memories I have with him forever. You will be missed, Brian 😓 pic.twitter.com/16lCwLEhnw— emo ashley (@_BlueArmy_) May 7, 2020
That’s too bad. He brought a continued quality to the bad company sound. RIP.— Jerry Jay Nash (@JerryJayNash) May 7, 2020
Sad about this. I loved the Howe version of Bad Co. Saw them once live with Damn Yankees and to this day I still think it was the best sounding concert I've ever been to. His solo album Circus Bar is excellent.— George (@gellison13) May 7, 2020