Avicii’s Secret Girlfriend Comes Forward in Wake of DJ’s Death

In the wake of his tragic death, Swedish DJ Avicii‘s secret girlfriend has come forward to reveal their relationship.

The brightest stars burn out the fastest. A post shared by Tereza Kačerová (@terezakacerova) on Apr 26, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT

According to The Daily Mail, Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) was in a serious relationship with Czech-born model Tereza Kačerová before his passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a series of posts on her personal Instagram page, Kačerová shared a letter she wrote which expresses her feelings about her former flame and his death.

Speaking directly to the DJ, Kačerová wrote, “Dear Tim, I’ve spent the last days waiting to wake up, waiting for someone to tell me this is some sick joke, some awful mistake. I think it’s finally settling on me now that I will truly never get to see you again.”

“I used to tell you that Luka will never remember a life without you. Now I hope that he will remember his life WITH you. I’ll be there to remind him. I’ll show him.”

“Every time I think about something we won’t finish I feel physical pain in my heart. We never finished the Harry Potter marathon – we had the last one left – you never witnessed me having a meltdown when Snape dies,” she added. “I never finished persuading you that our daughter’s name MUST be Serafina. You never finished your tattoo sleeve in which the inner forearm would have a face coincidentally resembling mine.”

“I was always very set on keeping our relationship private because I wanted it to be OURS and ours only and wanted no part in that madness. But I thought, if I’m going to share this with the world, it will be when I’m pregnant with our child. Ohhh how that plan went awry,” Kačerová’s letter continues. “I called you baby angel. Little did I know how soon you would become one. The last words you ever said to me were ‘I love you.’ Well I LOVE YOU. As much as you love Mexican Coke… and then some.”

It is mentionable that Kačerová makes a comment about their “daughter” in her letter, though there is no indication that she is currently pregnant. It may simply be a reference to a conversation the couple had about possibly having children in the future.

As has been widely reported, Avicii was found dead on April 20 at the age of 28. While no official cause of death has been announced, a newly released statement on from his family seemed to confirm that he died by suicide.

The statement says that Avicii “really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” and that “he could not go on any longer,” as reported by Variety.

“He wanted to find peace,” the statement also adds, before explaining that the DJ “was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

These comments appear to suggest that Avicii may have made the decision to end his own life, though law enforcement officials do not appear to have ruled his death as a suicide at this point. The outlet reports that an official police report is expected in the coming days.