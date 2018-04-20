Artists Avicii Worked With Over the Years

The music world lost one of its brightest hitmakers.

Swedish DJ Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died Friday in Oman at the age of 28, shocking many in the industry as well as fans.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement.

The DJ retired from live performance in 2016 citing health reasons, though no official cause of death has been revealed.

Gone too soon, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker released his own unforgettable hit songs, including “Levels” in 2011, but his career also led him to incredible collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest names.

Take a look at some of the artist collaborations Avicii graced us with over the years:

Aloe Blacc

Avicii’s highest charting single at No.4 in Billboard’s Hot 100, “Wake Me Up” infected radio stations around the world and brought himself and Aloe Blacc into the spotlight.

The country-EDM tune also helped shape the music still dominating Top 40 radio today.

Lenny Kravitz

Avicii took Kravitz’s track “Superlove” from his 2011 album Black and White America and made it his own to genius results in 2012. Kravitz later released a music video for the track you can enjoy above.

Leona Lewis

This collab was not as smooth-sailing. The “Bleeding Love” singer was supposed to release single “Collide” under her own name in 2011, when Avicii filed a lawsuit claiming the song sampled one of his songs without authorization.

The lawsuit was settled out of court when Lewis and Avicii agreed to release the single as a joint collaboration. The rest is history.

Zac Brown

Avicii shocked the music world in 2015 when he released “Broken Arrows” featuring uncredited vocals by the Zac Brown Band lead singer.

Like previous singles “Hey Brother” and “Wake Me Up,” the song combined elements of dance and country music.

Robbie Williams

Avicii loved collaborating with English artists, and his song with Robbie Williams, “The Days” was no exception. The song was released worldwide on October 2014, and the official music video has been viewed more than 140 million times.

Adam Lambert

The American Idol alum jumped on vocals for one of Avicii’s biggest singles, “Lay Me Down”, off of his debut studio album True.

The track was also featured in a 2014 commercial for Lipton Iced Tea.

Madonna

Yep, that Madonna. As part of the iconic pop legend’s Rebel Heart album, Avicii provided his signature sound to the folk-pop track “Devil Pray.” He also worked on tracks “Wash All Over Me” and “heartBreakCity.”

Rita Ora

One of his final collaborations and the last single he released before his death, Avicii debuted “Lonely Together” with Ora in August 2017. The music video has been viewed more than 90 million times.

David Guetta

Avicii and Guetta constantly remixed each other’s songs, but they worked together to produce dance hit “Sunshine” in 2011 for Guetta’s album, Nothing but the Beat.

Coldplay (And Beyoncé)

Avicii produced two favorite tracks for the British band. “A Sky Full of Stars” from their album Ghost Stories, and the smash single “Hymn for the Weekend,” from A Head Full of Dreams, which featured the pop superstar and reigning queen of Coachella.