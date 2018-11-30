A$AP Bari Arrested on Drug Charges

A$AP Mob co-founder A$AP Bari was arrested on drug charges in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania Thursday.

Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, was arrested after police saw a 2018 Mercedes driving the wrong way after midnight Thursday morning, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Police pulled over the vehicle and smelled marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police reportedly found 24 circular tins filled with marijuana.

Shelton, 26, was arrested and taken to a nearby police station. He was strip-searched, and police found three more tins in his underwear, TMZ‘s sources said. Shelton told police the weed was for “personal use.”

Sources told TMZ Shelton was charged with two counts of “manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to distribute drugs.” He also faces charges of “misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.”

The fashion designer was booked at Northampton County Prison, and was released after posting $25,000 bond.

Shelton was arrested earlier this year. Back in May, TMZ reported that Shelton was arrested in London for sexual assault related to an alleged incident in July 2017. The alleged victim sued him in November 2017, claiming he attacked her that July in a London hotel.

In the lawsuit, the woman claimed Shelton bust into her room and yelled, “You f– my assistant, now you are going to f– me.” She claimed she screamed no, but Shelton then ripped the sheets off her. She then went to the bathroom, then Shelton yelled, “I’m going to f– you, you are going to suck my d–.” The woman claimed Shelton did not rape her, but threw her naked out into the hotel hallway.

In August, Shelton filed a response, claiming the woman made up the story. He claimed the woman was interviewed by police after the alleged incident happened and was concerned about a 10-second clip of the woman in the nude. The woman was “relieved” after one of the police officers deleted the video.

However, there was another video of the alleged incident that did reach the public and went viral. After it was released, Nike ended their relationship with him.

The woman is suing Shelton for $1 million, while Shelton is suing for defamation and civil extortion, claiming he was pressured into settling.

“We consider [Bari’s] cross complaint to be specious,” the woman’s attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ.

As A$AP Bari, Shelton is the co-founder of the New York collective A$AP Mob. He also co-founded the clothing label VLONE.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Estate of Tupac Shakur