Ariana Grande’s Star-Studded ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video Released

Ariana Grande‘s breakup anthem “Thank U, Next,” scored the singer her first No. 1 on the Billboard chart, so it only makes sense that its music video would be one of her biggest yet.

The just-over-five-minute clip was finally released on Friday, Nov. 30 after weeks of teasing by Grande, and after one view, it’s clear the video more than lived up to the hype.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Inspired by four classic girl-power films — Bring It On, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30 — the video kicks off with Grande in full Regina George mode, lounging on a bed as she flips through her version of a burn book.

While fans got a glimpse of the clip in a teaser Grande shared on Thursday, the full video features even more scenes from the iconic films including the Plastics’ talent show number from Mean Girls, the cheerleading standoff from Bring it On and the “Bend and Snap” scene from Legally Blonde.

The famous cast includes stars from a number of the movies included in the clip, including Mean Girls‘ Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond and Legally Blonde‘s Jennifer Coolidge. Grande’s former Victorious co-stars Matt Bennett and Elizabeth Gillies also appear in the clip, playing Bring it On‘s Cliff and Mean Girls‘ Cady, respectively.

Other famous faces include YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, musician Troye Sivan, Kris Jenner and Grande’s “Thank U, Next” co-writers Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet. Grande had previously teased that she cast someone to portray the part of Regina’s mom in a Mean Girls scene, and fans who guessed Jenner were proven right when the Kardashian matriarch arrived in a pink velour jumpsuit to videotape the talent show.

In addition to her famous friends, Grande also cast some of her own best friends, with Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria rounding things out as the rest of the Plastics, members of the cheerleading squad from Bring It On and as Grande’s bridesmaids in an homage to the wedding scene from 13 Going on 30.

On Twitter, Grande revealed that all of the set ups used in filming weren’t able to fit in the finished product, promising fans ” a directors cut at some point or a blooper reel or sum.”

The video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who Grande frequently collaborates with, and the singer wrote on Twitter that the director and her team “outdid themselves.”

“hannah and her team truly outdid themselves and so did all my friends,” she shared in a tweet.. “i’m lucky as f—.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Ariana Grande