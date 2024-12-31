Another Whitney Houston Tell-All Is In the Works

As if Whitney Houston fans needed another account of the icon, gospel icon — Kim Burrell — and longtime friend of the late, great Whitney Houston – has announced that she’s writing a book about her relationship with the “I Will Always Love You” singer. The singer revealed her plans in an interview with FOX 5 DC.

“I miss her so very much, especially during the holidays,” she told the news outlet, noting the memoir will be titled Whitney and Me. “I am finally getting that out! It is so hard to talk about, especially now that we just funeralized her mother,” she shared. It’s unclear when the book will be released. But she’s not the first to release a book about her time with the singer from the gospel community, one Houston knew intimately from childhood. Bebe Winans also released a memoir about their friendship, titled The Whitney I Knew.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with ESSENCE, he revealed his reasoning behind the release. “It was a way of embracing the pain. Knowing Whitney like I knew her, spending the time that I spent with her, it was just a unique relationship. In any relationship, if you invest you’ll become very close and you know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” he said at the time. “You become so close that you can start a line and the other person will finish it. That was the kind of relationship we had. I will miss her just like I miss my brother Ronald. I think of her every day, but thoughts of her bring a smile to my face because of the wonderful memories that we made over the years.”

Houston’s mother, gospel legend Cissy Houston, also released a memoir in 2013 titled Remembering Whitney: My Story of Love, Loss, and the Night the Music Stopped. “The Greatest Love Of All’s” singer longtime friend and Creative Director, Robyn Crawford, released her memorandum for the singer in 2020 titled A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.