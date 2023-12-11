Why Whitney Houston Once Confronted Sharon Osbourne Over Bobby Brown

Longtime Whitney Houston fans know the iconic singer didn't play any games when it came to the institution of her marriage. Houston was married to R&B bad boy, Bobby Brown, for 14 years. Their love was loud, and at times, tumultuous. And Houston had no trouble confronting any woman she felt tried to get between them. Just ask Sharon Osbourne. The former The Talk co-host recently recalled being approached by the singer under speculation the U.K.-born commentator wanted a piece of Brown.

"I was hosting the [Divas Duets] for VH1, and I was at sound check, and Whitney was up on stage doing her sound check," she said during a recent episode. "Her little girl [Bobbi Kristina] obviously liked watching [their reality series] The Osbournes and she came up and sat next to me," Osbourne added. "Gorgeous little thing. And then suddenly her dad came and sat [on] the other side of me, Bobby." Houston quickly gave Osbourne a pice of her mind. "And she goes, "Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f–k my husband?"

Osbourne was in shock and ran down the aisle to insist there was no such thing happening. She even showed Houston her wedding ring, and even offered to give to Houston. She's been married to Ozzy Osburne since 1982. "I gave her the ring, threw it at her," she recalled. "I said, 'I promise you, I'm not interested in your husband. I'm married.' And then she goes, 'Alright then. OK.'"

Osbourne says its funny recalling the moment and says she has nothing but love for Houston, who died in 2012. "She was just a very nice lady," Osbourne added of the singer.

Houston's alleged confrontations with women about men in her life are widely reported. Just days before she died, she reportedly confronted another singer who she felt was interested in her boyfriend, Ray J.

Singer Stacy Francis told Daily Mirror UK in 2012 that Houston aggressively confronted her. "She was out of control and put her hand in my face. She was screaming at me and called me a b–ch and just went crazy – like Jekyll and Hyde," Francis said. "I turned to look at her and she pushed my forehead and turned my face away. I grabbed her hand and said, 'Please don't do this. You're everything to me. You're my idol, you're a legend.' I was crying and screaming out, we were both screaming until eventually we were pulled apart."