American Music Awards 2017: List of Nominees and Winners

The 45th Annual American Music Awards airs tonight at 8PM ET. This is the only awards show where fans get to vote on their favorite artists, albums, songs, tours, and more.

This year’s AMAs will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the stars of ABC’s Black-ish. There will be performances by P!nk and Kelly Clarkson — both together and separately, as well as Selena Gomez, and Christina Aguilera. Presenters include Jared Leto, Lea Michele, Justin Hartley, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

The AMAs celebrate the music that’s most influential to the public. This year, Bruno Mars has eight nominations — more than any other single artist. Drake and Ed Sheeran, each with five nominations each, aren’t far behind.

Below is a list of winners publicly announced in each category!

Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars – WINNER

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

New Artist of the Year:

James Arthur

Niall Horan – WINNER

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year:

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – WINNER

“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock:

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga – WINNER

Rihanna

Favorite Duo or Group: Pop/Rock:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Favorite Male Artist: Country:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban — WINNER

Favorite Album: Country:

Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1

Keith Urban — Ripcord — WINNER

Favorite Song: Country:

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban — WINNER

Favorite Song: Rap/Hip-Hop:

“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne – WINNER

“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar

“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

Favorite Artist: Alternative Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park – WINNER

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist: Adult Contemporary:

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes – WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music:

The Chainsmokers – WINNER

DJ Snake

Calvin Harris