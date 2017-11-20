American Music Awards 2017: List of Nominees and Winners

The 45th Annual American Music Awards airs tonight at 8PM ET. This is the only awards show where fans get to vote on their favorite artists, albums, songs, tours, and more.
This year’s AMAs will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the stars of ABC’s Black-ish. There will be performances by P!nk and Kelly Clarkson — both together and separately, as well as Selena Gomez, and Christina Aguilera. Presenters include Jared Leto, Lea Michele, Justin Hartley, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.
The AMAs celebrate the music that’s most influential to the public. This year, Bruno Mars has eight nominations — more than any other single artist. Drake and Ed Sheeran, each with five nominations each, aren’t far behind.
Below is a list of winners publicly announced in each category!
Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars – WINNER
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
New Artist of the Year:
James Arthur
Niall Horan – WINNER
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year:
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – WINNER
“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock:
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga – WINNER
Rihanna
Favorite Duo or Group: Pop/Rock:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons — WINNER
Favorite Male Artist: Country:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban — WINNER
Favorite Album: Country:
Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1
Keith Urban — Ripcord — WINNER
Favorite Song: Country:
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban — WINNER
Favorite Song: Rap/Hip-Hop:
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne – WINNER
“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar
“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
Favorite Artist: Alternative Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park – WINNER
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist: Adult Contemporary:
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music:
The Chainsmokers – WINNER
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris