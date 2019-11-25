AMAs 2019: Shania on Fire! Post Malone Spotted Jamming out to Shania Twain’s Finale Performance

No one enjoyed Shania Twain‘s AMAs performance more than Post Malone, who was spotted singing and dancing along in the audience at the music event, drink in hand. Twain closed out the show with a remarkable performance, singing riffs from Malone’s “Rockstar,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and Drake’s “God’s Plan” before transitioning into an over-the top performance of her own music that included back-up dancers gyrating to her biggest hits.

Only adding to the fun was Post Malone, 24, who was cutting up a rug while Twain, 54, sang songs like “Any Man of Mine” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to share their joy of watching the “Sunflower” rapper have so much fun during Twain’s performance.

Not a phone in sight. Just Post Malone vibing to Shania Twain at The #AMAs 😌pic.twitter.com/QuEshPaG2P — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) November 25, 2019

“Post Malone dancing and singing to Shania Twain is my favourite thing on the Internet right now,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Please enjoy Post Malone dancing to Shania Twain at the AMAs. It’s a thing of beauty!” another said.

“post malone boppin to shania twain is the purest thing i have seen all year,” someone said.

“I wanna have fun like Post Malone dancing to Shania Twain,” one wrote.

“Is there anything more relatable than Post Malone getting his best life to Shania Twain?” another asked.

All I needed in my life was see Post Malone jam out to Shania Twain while she sings “Any Man of Mine”. I can now die happily. — summie nicks (@aubriesk) November 25, 2019

Others wanted to see a collaboration from the two artists, citing the unlikely success from Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X earlier this year.

“Well the Lil Nas/Billy Ray Cyrus song was a smash, so I think a Post Malone/Shania Twain song could work,” one person said.

In other notable Post Malone-related moments from the night, he, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne burned the house down by singing Malone’s hit “Take What You Want” together. Osbourne’s surprise entrance onstage was met with a roaring round of applause, taken to the next level when Scott made his appearance about halfway into their duo to rap his part in the song.

Malone entered the night with a leading seven nominations, including for Artist of the Year, and took home Favorite Album – Rap/Hip Hop for Hollywood Bleeding.

“I’m not too good at talking in front of people, but I want to thank everybody who showed love,” Malone said in his acceptance speech. “Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that you have shown. I just want to say thank you to everyone… and thank you all the fans for the love and support.”

Photo credit: Barcroft Media / Contributor / Getty