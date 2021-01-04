Aly & AJ Drop Explicit 'Potential Breakup Song' Redo, and Fans Are Here for It
Fans are still reeling from the explicit remake of "Potential Breakup Song" released by Aly & AJ last week. The Disney Channel duo revisited their early-2000s hit with the filters removed — swear words and all. After three days, the social media clamor over the song has not died down.
Sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka were a force to be reckoned with a decade and a half ago, when they ruled the airwaves via The Disney Channel. Their pop-rock songs rang true for young listeners, many of whom thought it was clear where the curse words had been cut from the first drafts of their lyrics. Those fans were vindicated on Tuesday, when the sisters released an explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" for the first time.
The song's opening line originally went: "It took too long, it took too long, it took too long/ For you to call back/ And normally, I would just forget that/ Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday," but fans have long suspected that it didn't start that way. Sure enough, "stupid" is replaced with the first F-bomb in the new version this week. Other parts of the song get a similar makeover.
The remix was likely inspired by a recent Tik Tok trend, where young users have been lip-syncing to the old hit. However, this is not a musical reunion — Aly & AJ have continued to create music together steadily over the years, even after aging out of the child star crowd.
The "Potential Breakup Song" remix is making waves just in time to promote the duo's upcoming new album, We Don't Stop. Here is a look at what fans are saying.
ALY & AJ RELEASED POTENTIAL BREAKUP SONG BUT EXPLICIT— Cindy Sanchez (@corgacti) December 29, 2020
“EXCEPT FOR THE FACT IT WAS MY BIRTHDAY MY FUCKING BIRTHDAY”
“LET ME REPEAT THAT I WANT MY SHIT BACK”
LIKE 10 YEAR OLD ME AND 20 YEAR OLD ME ARE LIVING pic.twitter.com/iqRsifnqeJ
went from potential breakup song to inner child pic.twitter.com/EDVmpo067R— boo boo the fool 🖤 (@amandaoee_) December 29, 2020
Me listening to @alyandaj say “my fucking birthday” and “I want my shit back” in the new Potential Breakup Song pic.twitter.com/YTRtzRdcO7— bunnie 🌙 (@singlepalerose) December 29, 2020
Aly and AJ added three (3) curse words to potential breakup song and yall are going wild for it...
and you know what me too let’s go pic.twitter.com/TUPFvwreFB— Kelsie Wysong (@kels_wysong) December 29, 2020
me and the girls listening to the explicit version of potential breakup song pic.twitter.com/0tweCdOD6w— Kevin Tran 🎄✨ (@KevFrickenT) December 29, 2020
potential breakup potential breakup— Chadwick (@ohchadwick) December 29, 2020
song (clean) song (explicit) pic.twitter.com/bZH7sgQhac
potential breakup song (explicit) is cool but have you ever heard ami suzuki’s 2008 japanese cover of the song or seen the performance where all three join together to do a bilingual version of the song with aly & aj doing some japanese backup vocals? because maybe you should pic.twitter.com/EenN6PzyPP— 🌼 (@chrysanthemvm_) January 2, 2021
“It was my birthday, MY FUCKING BIRTHDAY”
“I want my shit back”
Aly and AJ really saved 2020 with explicit Potential Breakup Song 😩🤚🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/6R1GvcKQZ8— alyssa (@itsalyssa_12) December 29, 2020
listening to Potential Breakup Song (explicit) feat. Adam Driver in Marriage Story (2019): pic.twitter.com/v6Rfv3zO6x— marg🦋 (@bensolovesrey) December 29, 2020