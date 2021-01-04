Aly & AJ Drop Explicit 'Potential Breakup Song' Redo, and Fans Are Here for It

Fans are still reeling from the explicit remake of "Potential Breakup Song" released by Aly & AJ last week. The Disney Channel duo revisited their early-2000s hit with the filters removed — swear words and all. After three days, the social media clamor over the song has not died down.

Sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka were a force to be reckoned with a decade and a half ago, when they ruled the airwaves via The Disney Channel. Their pop-rock songs rang true for young listeners, many of whom thought it was clear where the curse words had been cut from the first drafts of their lyrics. Those fans were vindicated on Tuesday, when the sisters released an explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" for the first time.

The song's opening line originally went: "It took too long, it took too long, it took too long/ For you to call back/ And normally, I would just forget that/ Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday," but fans have long suspected that it didn't start that way. Sure enough, "stupid" is replaced with the first F-bomb in the new version this week. Other parts of the song get a similar makeover.

The remix was likely inspired by a recent Tik Tok trend, where young users have been lip-syncing to the old hit. However, this is not a musical reunion — Aly & AJ have continued to create music together steadily over the years, even after aging out of the child star crowd.

The "Potential Breakup Song" remix is making waves just in time to promote the duo's upcoming new album, We Don't Stop. Here is a look at what fans are saying.