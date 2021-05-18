Alice Cooper and KISS Legend Ace Frehley Teaming up for Big Tour

✖

Iconic shock rocker Alice Cooper and KISS legend Ace Frehley have announced that they are teaming up for a big tour together. The trek will take place later this year, starting in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sept. 17, and ending in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 23. The tour will take place primarily on the East Coast, with some dates in the Midwest and the South.

"Alice Cooper is back! Catch Alice on tour this Fall with special guest, former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley," reads a statement on Cooper's website. "Celebrating the release of his new album, Detroit Stories, Alice will hit the road starting September 17 in Atlantic City, NJ with stops in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville and more – culminating in a performance at the 2021 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta!" Speaking about hitting the road with Frehley, the original guitarist for KISS, Cooper said, "We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!"

I am back! It's been a long time coming, but I am excited to celebrate the release of my new album, Detroit Stories, with you this Fall! Joining me will be special guest Ace Frehley.

Frehley also issued a statement, saying, "I've known Alice for over 30 years. We're good friends, and we've toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I'm really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock."

Cooper will be playing selections from his newest album, Detriot Stories, which debuted in the number one spot on the Billboard Album sales chart, upon its release in February. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available Tuesday, May 18 at 10 am local time. There will then be venue and radio pre-sales on Wednesday, May 19 at 10 am local time. Finally, general tickets go on sale on Friday, May 21, also at 10am local time.