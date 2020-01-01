Alanis Morissette Marks the Start of 2020 After Odd New Year’s Eve Performance

Shortly after her divisive New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance, Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to focus on the positives in life. More specifically, she expressed her hopes for everyone in 2020.

To celebrate the start of the new year, Morissette posted a screenshot from her performance on the ABC holiday program, which was marred by more than a few confusing moments. Nonetheless, Morissette kept her message light and focused on bringing a positive mindset into 2020.

“happy new year everybody!” she wrote. “may 2020 be filled with connection, healing, self-expression, and love.”

As previously mentioned, Morissette’s post comes hours after her New Year’s Eve performance drew many confused reactions from viewers. The singer performed a different rendition of her classic, “You Oughta Know,” alongside the cast of the Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill, which was inspired by her album of the same name.

During the performance, the audio cut out multiple times in order to censor some of the more NSFW language in Morissette’s song. According to Lauren Patten, who performed with the Canadian singer as part of the cast of Jagged Little Pill, she was urged to drop the F-bomb for the lyric “are you thinking of me when you f— her?” by Morissette herself.

“She told me to,”Patten told Variety. “She said, ‘say it.’ She said she always says [sings] that, and [told me] you are going to say it, too.”

But, the censored parts of the performance only seemed to add to viewers’ confusion about the overall show.

“They bleeped Alanis Morissette and the other woman singing the same song, and I thought my antenna was messing up lol,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “Then I remembered the lyrics of the song.”

“Are you serious?” another viewer tweeted. “Alanis deserves better. Like why are you bleeping the song?!”

Aside from those bleeped out bits, it seems like viewers were simply taken aback by the interesting rendition of Morisette’s classic song, and why it was chosen to be a part of a New Year’s Eve show.

“Nothing gets you in the mood to party on NYE like……….You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette? That’s a weird choice, ABC,” a viewer wrote.

“I’m sitting on my parents’ couch and Alanis Morissette is on TV signing You Oughta Know and I’m so confused about the year,” another viewer concurred.

Despite ending 2019 on a confusing note (for fans, at least), it appears as though Morissette is simply focused on bringing love and light into 2020.