Ailing Singer Releases Final Song for Her 7-Year-Old Son: Hear Cat Janice's 'Dance You Outta My Head'

The singer-songwriter thanked her fans for giving her 'my dream come true. Right when I needed it most' following the release of her final song, 'Dance You Outta My Head.'

Alt-pop musician Cat Janice, real name Catherine Ipsan, has released her final song in honor of her 7-year-old son, Loren, as she remains in hospice care. The musician, who in March 2022 was diagnosed with sarcoma, released "Dance You Outta My Head" on Jan. 19, revealing to fans that it would be her final song and all proceeds would go to her son.

Janice first announced the release on Jan. 15, just days after revealing in a Jan. 5 TikTok that her cancer had progressed, telling fans, "I've fought hard but sarcomas are too tough." Reflecting on her health, the singer wrote, "there's no easy way to say this so let's talk about it in a celebratory way!! Although my time on this beautiful Earth is coming to an end, weeks or months, I'm not sure...I'm just so thankful I got to spend the last week in my own beautiful wedding to the love of my life. You never know what life will throw at you. One minute you're slow dancing in the arms of your husband and incredible baby boy...the next minute you're in the hospital and hearing the news." While the musician said she was "not scared," she told her fans that "one thing I wanted to do before I go is put out one more song for my birthday."

Janice, who on Jan. 10 revealed she was in hospice, wrote "Dance You Outta My Head" alongside playwright and songwriter Max Vernon. The song, according to the singer, won the Robert Allen Award from the ASCAP Foundation in 2023. Although Janice said she still has "many songs in my vault," she told fans, "I knew this was the one."

"I am leaving all proceeds from it to my son who is very musically inclined, hoping to give him the boost in music he will need later in life," she continued. "So if you could go pre save the song in my bio, it would mean the world because those things matter and they get more streams/views aka higher monetary reward. Please share with your friends and family and I hope it brings you as much joy and dancing feet as it has for me! I want to leave behind smiles, grooves, and joy for you and I know this is the right song for that. I love you all and will try to keep you updated but sometimes it is hard."

"Dance You Outta My Head," which you can listen to here, released just four days later on Jan. 19, with Janice, who won a Wammy Award for Best Rock Artist in 2019, revealing on Jan. 22 that the song reached the No. 7 spot on the worldwide iTunes chart. Since its release, "Dance You Outta My Head" has not only charted on iTunes, but also landed the singer on the Billboard charts. On Tuesday, Janice said she was "SHOCKED to be a Top 40 Billboard Charting artist on Hot Dance/Electronic and ALSO #11 on Digital Sales," thanking her fans for giving her "my dream come true. Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my 'one more moment alive.'"

Reflecting on the son's success, Janice told Today.com, "I'm just honestly so blown away by everyone's love and how they've supported me through this and shared this story. I really wasn't expecting to be here. I really do believe it's a miracle to be able to witness this. I'm just very happy to be here."