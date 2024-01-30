Celine Dion Speaks Out About Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Dion will share her struggle with the disease in an upcoming documentary about her life.

Celine Dion will open up about her continuing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in the upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me," Celine said in a Jan. 30 statement, per E! News, "the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans," the 55-year-old continued. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

The film, directed by Irene Taylor, depicts the Grammy-winning singer coping with her debilitating disease, which she first shared in December 2022, as well as struggling to manage her career and health.

Aside from sharing insights into Celine's life with Stiff Person Syndrome, the Amazon MGM Studios documentary (which does not have a release date) also provides insight into her creative process and home life.

The documentary news follows sister Claudette Dion's reveal last month that the "My Heart Will Go On" singer no longer has control over certain body movements. "She doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette told 7 Jours in December. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard.'" She added, "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

As a result of her health issues, Dion canceled her Courage World Tour in May and has since focused on improving her health and spending time with her sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shared with her late husband, René Angélil.

Dion previously shared the news of her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," she said in a December 2022 Instagram video, "and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to." "And I have hope that I am on the road to recovery."