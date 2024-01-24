Snoop Dogg Gives Health Update on Daughter Cori Broadus After She Suffered Severe Stroke

There's some good news for Snoop Dogg's baby girl Cori. In a series of Instagram posts, the youngest child of Snoop and his longtime wife, Shante, revealed she's suffered a major stroke. The news was concerning for her age and overall health. "I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this." Now, her hip-hop mogul father is sharing details on her recovery.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of The Underdoggs on Tuesday, he told reporters, "She's doing a little bit better." When asked if his daughter's health scare has gave him a new outlook on life, he responded, "Yeah, yeah. Something like that."

In an update from Cori, she shared that it was "likely" she'll be able to return home in the next 24 hours. "They took me off heaprin tonight (blood thinner) & most likely can go home tomorrow🤞🏾🥲," she wrote in one post from her hospital bed.

Other updates shared by Cori include her noting wo her followers that she was on her way to get a CT scan of her chest "to see exactly what caused my stroke." In the Boomerang clip shared on her Instagram Story, Broadus could be seen going through hospital doors. In another video, she showed off flowers she received from her loved ones, noting, "Thank you thank you," adding a teary-eyed emoji. "When I get out I'm going to share everything more in depth fr," she promised. She also noted her CT scan came back normal, and showed herself playing a game of Uno.

In recent years, Cori has opened up about her health struggles. She was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, when she was 6. Last year, she revealed she'd stopped taking her meds cold turkey and was living a more clean lifestyle via her diet, which she said was working for her.