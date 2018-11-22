Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry ‘Alert and Responsive’ After Collapsing at Billy Joel Concert

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is now recovering after a scary collapse and hospitalization Saturday night.

Perry’s representative sent a statement to The Blast on Sunday morning that clarifies the nature of Perry’s medical treatment and his current condition.

“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” the representative said. “This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive.

The rep also clarified that Perry will miss one planned engagement in Florida, but he will head back out on tour later in November.

“The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending,” the representative said. “Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”

The Blast also points out that media personality Eddie Trunk also sent out an update on Perry’s condition. He heard through his sources that the rocker, who is also in the Hollywood Vampires, was “doing well.”

“Sending my best to rock icon and friend ⁦Joe Perry⁩,” Trunk wrote. “Joe was just with me on my last radio special from L.A. I’m hearing he’s doing well today thankfully! Be well Joe!!”

Sending my best to rock icon and friend ⁦@JoePerry⁩ . Joe was just with me on my last radio special from LA. I’m hearing he’s doing well today thankfully! Be well Joe!! //t.co/vBnSJk7Eqf — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) November 11, 2018

News first broke of Perry’s health scare on Sunday morning. He performed Aerosmith‘s “Walk This Way” with Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. He then went to his dressing room, where the collapse occurred and shortness of breath began.

TMZ reported that medical professionals were called to the scene, where they allegedly treated him for 40 minutes. He was then hooked up to oxygen and transported via stretcher through the masses of people in and near Madison Square Garden.

Aerosmith and the Hollywood Vampires have yet to comment on Perry’s hospitalization.

