Adele Shows off Major Body Transformation in Little Black Dress in New Birthday Photo

After a bit of a social media hiatus, Adele returned to Instagram Wednesday morning by sharing a photo to mark her 32nd birthday — and along the way showed off a major body transformation. The "Hello" hitmaker stood in a tight black mini dress with billowing sleeves, grinning behind a giant floral wreath. She wore her long blonde hair down and completed the look with black heels.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she captioned the photo, going on to praise the frontline health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she wrote with a heart. "2020 okay bye thanks x."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

The post, which was her first since December, immediately garnered comments from those wishing her a happy birthday and complimenting her physique. "I mean are you kidding me," quipped Chrissy Teigen. "YOU LOOK AMAZING," gushed YouTuber James Charles. "THAT WAIST IS SNATCHEDDDDDDD!!!!" said Kalen Allen. Singer-songwriter Leroy Sanchez said, "And the internet breaks in 3... 2... 1..." Rita Wilson, who went into self-quarantine with her husband Tom Hanks while they were diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, commented on the post: "Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!"

Last year on her birthday, Adele talked about her evolution on Instagram, revealing that she's "changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing." The weight loss comes after Adele announced last year that she and husband Simon Konecki had split after three years of marriage. The two share one son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012. Known for keeping her private life out of the public eye, Adele didn't confirm her marriage with Konecki until 2017 when she referred to herself as a "married" woman during a concert.

Following her split with Konecki, Adele committed to spending the year "all on myself." She added, "For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once... Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough." She's shared sporadic updates, including a photo from Drake's birthday party in October. "I used to cry but now I sweat," she captioned the photo, along with a crying laughing emoji.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that the "Rumor Has It" songstress was "incredibly dedicated" to her fitness routine, which includes working with a personal trainer, Pilates classes and working out at Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-like class. "After Adele started working out, she never looked back. She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset,” the sources said, adding that while she wasn't sure if she would be able to live her life this way longterm, it's really been working for the star.

“At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it,” the insider said. “But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic.”