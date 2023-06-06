Adele Guts Entire Mansion Previously Owned by Sylvester Stallone

Adele is completely renovating the Beverly Hills mansion she recently bought from Sylvester Stallone. She is keeping one important fixture though, as the giant Rocky Balboa statue near the pool is still there. The "Easy on Me" singer bought the property from Stallone in 2022 for just a little over half of what Stallone originally listed it for.

Photos show that Adele gutted the mansion, going as far as removing the entire second story. It looks as though Adele also had construction teams remove the outer walls of the first floor, giving a clear view of the inside. There is temporary fencing dividing the green lawn from the construction dirt. The pool and the Rocky statue overlooking it appear to be intact. However, as TMZ points out, she did remove another statue near the pool depicting a man on horseback.

Adele reportedly bought the mansion back in January 2022. Stallone listed the property for $110 million in February 2021, but there were no takers, reports TMZ. He ended up relisting it in August 2021 for $85 million. Real estate sources told TMZ that Adele only spent $58 million on the estate, which one source described as an "outright steal."

The property covers 3.6 acres and features incredible views of Los Angeles below. The main house has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, steam room, sauna, infinity pool, cigar room, screening room, custom bar, and art studio, although it looks like Adele's renovations will change those features. The property also includes a two-story guest house. Stallone sought to unload the property after he and his family moved to a $35 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Adele might not be spending too much time in the house, since she announced plans to continue her Las Vegas residency in March. She plans to bring back her Weekends With Adele shows back at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June. Adele will continue performing through November. One of the concerts will also be released as a movie, Adele told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The show's setlist includes many of Adele's greatest hits, including "Hello," "Water Under the Bridge," "Skyfall," "Rumour Has It," "Set Fire to the Rain," and "Rolling in the Deep."

The singer is expected to make about $2 million per show when the residency returns, sources told the New York Post in May. The first run of 26 shows that ended in April brought her a guaranteed $105 million, which works out to about $1.75 million per show. Adele also earns a bonus if ticket sales minus expenses are greater than her nightly windfall, one source said.