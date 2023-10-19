Adele Reveals She Quit Drinking After Being a 'Borderline Alcoholic'

The singer revealed that she is sober at a concert this weekend, but she seemed to be keeping it light.

Adele revealed that she has given up drinking alcohol completely at a concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. The 35-year-old singer told fans that she is about three and a half months into sobriety, but it sounds like she's ready to joke around about it. According to a report by The Guardian, she said life without alcohol is "boring."

Adele was reportedly addressing a crowd with drinks in their hands when she said: "I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. So, enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous." She was performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, but it sounds like she is trying to avoid the temptations of "Vice City."

Adele has talked about her relationship with alcohol a lot over the years – often with this same dry humor. Last October, she told an interviewer from U.S. Vogue that she stocked up on Whispering Angel rosé wine early on in quarantine, saying: "Whispering Angel turned me into a barking dog. It did NOT make me whisper." She admitted that her during quarantine, she found herself drinking "earlier and earlier" in the day.

"I've always had a very close relationship with alcohol," she said. "I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It's what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it." In an interview with Oprah Winfrey later that year, Adele said that she had quit drinking when her father died in May of 2021.

"That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything," she said at the time. From the sound of it, Adele had something of a backslide or a relapse with her drinking since then, but re-committed to sobriety this summer. At that point she was most likely in Las Vegas for this residency.

Adele began her "Weekends with Adele" residency shows in November of 2022 and, with intermittent breaks, has continue since. Her last show is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2023. She is playing material from all four of her albums, including the latest – 2021's hit 30. Her music is available now on most major streaming platforms.