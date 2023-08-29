Adele Collapses Backstage, Says Her Team 'Picked My Whole Body up Off the Floor'

Adele collapsed backstage during a recent performance during her Las Vegas residency after experiencing a flare-up of spinal issues that have plagued her for decades. The "Hello" singer, 35, told the audience about her sciatica attack during a recent "Weekends With Adele" concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, according to The Sun.

Adele revealed that her team found her fallen to the ground backstage during the performance due to the pain in her sciatic nerve, which can cause pain and numbness in the legs and lower back. "They picked my whole body up off the floor," Adele reportedly told the crowd, before explaining to them, "I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica."

Adele's Las Vegas performances have been tough on her longrunning back problems and sciatica, as on New Year's Eve, she told fans, "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica." Adele also explained that she has been suffering from a disintegrated disc in her spine, telling a crowd in February, "Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f-ing there anymore. It's worn away."

The "Easy on Me" singer previously disclosed the origin of her back issues in a November 2021 interview with The Face magazine, revealing that it all goes back to when she was just a teen. "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless," she told the magazine at the time.

Adele explained that her back pain had been with her for half of her life at that point and made itself especially well-known when she was stressed or sitting with bad posture. Beginning to exercise her core was a game-changer for the Grammy winner. "Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much," she explained. "It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.'" Unfortunately, Adele explained in a September 2022 interview with Elle that she had "slipped her L6" the previous January when her then-9-year-old son Angelo jumped out to scare her when she was exiting the bathroom.