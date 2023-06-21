Adele Tells Crowd at Vegas Residency She Has 'Jock Itch'

Adele is getting honest about the pain that goes into her performance. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer, 35, confessed to fans during her Las Vegas residency show over the weekend that she has been prescribed "jock itch" ointment after developing a skin infection from sweating "a lot" onstage in her Spanx.

"I sweat a lot, and it doesn't go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch," she said in a video shared by fans to social media. The Grammy winner joked, "Jock itch, that sounds like I'm a big Nuggets fan, doesn't it?" referencing the Denver Nuggets, who just won the NBA Finals. "It looks like I'm a big athlete, right?"

Jock itch is categorized as a fungal skin infection that causes a rash in "warm, moist areas of the body," according to the Mayo Clinic. "I have to squirt [the ointment] on myself," Adele continued before she told the crowd, "I don't know why the f- I just told you that!" She added, "Adele's got body acne!"

Adele announced in March that she had decided to extend her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, and that she had intentions of filming the concert "to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it" at some point. "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it's not enough," she said at the time. "So I am coming back." The show's new dates started last week and will extend through Nov. 4.

Adele's had to contend with her fair share of medical conditions during her residency, previously telling the audience at one of her shows, "I have a wobble these days because I have really bad sciatica." Sciatica refers to pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve, according to the Mayo Clinic, which goes from the lower back through the hips and backside down each leg. Symptoms typically include a shooting or burning pain as well as feelings of numbness, a tingling sensation or muscle weakness.

Adele previously told The Face in 2021 that she's long struggled with back issues. "I slipped my first disk when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6," she said at the time. "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."