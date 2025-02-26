’90s Band Announces New Tour Almost 30 Years After Skyrocketing to Fame

Britpop veterans Ocean Colour Scene are roaring back to stages nationwide with an acoustic twist that promises to reignite ’90s nostalgia. The Birmingham-formed group, who dominated the mid-’90s UK music scene, have revealed plans for a special acoustic tour featuring founding members Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison. According to Daily Mail, the 14-date journey across Britain will showcase stripped-down versions of the band’s most beloved hits.

Officially titled “Simon and Oscar: The Songs of Ocean Colour Scene,” the tour launches Oct. 2 in Frome before concluding Oct. 25 in Bexhill. London fans can catch the duo at Islington Assembly Hall on Oct. 19, with additional performances scheduled for cities including Manchester, Cardiff, and Leeds.

Frontman Simon Fowler, 59, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming shows, per Daily Mail: “Oscar and I absolutely love playing our acoustic shows, where these fantastic venues help to create an intimacy that’s not dissimilar to an after-hours singalong in a room full of friends. We love having the time and space to chat with everyone, setting the scene before each song. We really can’t wait, and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The acoustic tour caps what appears to be a busy 2025 for the group. As the outlet notes, they’ll also embark on a completely sold-out 27-date UK tour beginning in March, followed by several festival appearances throughout summer.

Ocean Colour Scene’s rise to fame came nearly three decades ago through their breakthrough 1996 hit “The Riverboat Song.” The track gained massive exposure when BBC Radio 1’s Chris Evans enthusiastically championed it, even adopting it as the theme song for his popular television program TFI Friday.

Their second album, Moseley Shoals, achieved triple platinum status in the UK, producing signature tracks including “The Day We Caught The Train” and “You’ve Got It Bad.” Their follow-up record “Marchin’ Already” reached even greater heights, displacing Oasis’ “Be Here Now” atop the UK Albums Chart in 1997.

The band’s formation story involves classic music industry struggles and fortunate connections. After disagreements with their original record label over their debut album’s direction, Ocean Colour Scene found crucial support from established artists. Paul Weller offered them touring opportunities in 1993, while Noel Gallagher invited them to support Oasis in 1995 after hearing their demo recordings. These high-profile endorsements eventually led to a contract with MCA Records in late 1995.

Fans attending the acoustic shows can anticipate intimate renditions of hits, including “Traveller’s Tune,” “The Circle,” “Hundred Mile High City,” and “The Day We Caught The Train.” While the original lineup included Simon Fowler, Oscar Harrison, Steve Cradock, and Damon Minchella, the group’s composition has evolved over decades. Fowler, Harrison, and Cradock maintained continuous membership while various bassists and guitarists rotated through the lineup.

Ocean Colour Scene accumulated an impressive seventeen Top 40 singles during their peak commercial years, including nine consecutive Top 20 hits. Their greatest hits collection, “Songs For The Front Row,” was released in 2001, confirming their significance to the Britpop era. Tickets for all acoustic tour dates go on sale Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10:00 a.m., available directly from venues and through the band’s official website, www.oceancolourscene.com.