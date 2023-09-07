Oasis' Noel Gallagher Explains His Beef With Adele

Oasis musician Noel Gallagher is known for his frankness, which has often placed him in hot water with the many musicians who have drawn his ire. However, when he turned his harsh words toward Adele via the singer's music in July, fans were left baffled by Gallagher's behavior. In the most recent episode of The Matt Morgan Podcast, Gallagher explained what caused their feud and how it all began. Even though the episode is behind a paywall, a transcript of Gallagher's response has been shared by Entertainment Weekly.

In an apparent effort to explain the one-sided nature of their issue, since Adele has not yet released a statement, Gallagher responded with, "She sent someone over to f— ask, 'Did I want to meet her?'. That's what riled me. I'm not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold." Although Gallagher doesn't seem to be a fan of Adele's Grammy-winning albums, it is still possible that he would be open to working with her one day. "If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future. I'll be saying, 'Get Adele to sing that. Don't call until she's done the guide vocal,'" he jokingly remarked.

Noel Gallagher explains origin of his dislike of Adele’s ‘awful’ music https://t.co/HAJ32AtmPG — Independent Music (@IndyMusic) September 5, 2023

As reported by the Mirror, on his last appearance on the podcast in July, Noel described her music as being "offensive." When asked if he was a fan of her songs, the former Oasis guitarist replied: "F— off, f— hell. Name one?" He added, "They're f— s—. It's f— awful. It's f— [late British pop singer] Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive," he said, bringing the contempt Gallagher has for Adele's popular tracks to the surface.

In response, the 56-year-old suggested that Adele's music could only be improved if he were to write an original song for the singer. Gallagher said, "If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future. I'll be saying, 'Get Adele to sing that. Don't call until she's done the guide vocal'. 'I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to s— on it from a great height. Make me rich'."