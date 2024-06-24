26-Year-Old Rapper Killed in 'Ambush' Attack: Details on Death of Julio Foolio

Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed at a Tampa hotel early Sunday morning. The rapper, whose real name is Charles Jones, was fatally shot in what his attorney described as an "ambush" attack that left three others injured while celebrating his 26th birthday over the weekend.

The incident occurred after the rapper was "kicked" out of an Airbnb after the gathering exceeded occupancy limits, his attorney, Lewis Fusco, told News4JAX. The rapper, who had promoted the party on social media, then went to a Tampa area Holiday Inn, where he was "basically ambushed" in the parking lot. According to Tampa Police Public Information Officer Jonee' Lewis, police responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately 4:40 a.m. on June 23.

"Upon arrival officers located two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot," Lewis wrote in a press release. "A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, and three other victims are being treated at the hospital. Their condition is listed as stable at this time."

Tampa police said the deceased victim "is believed to be Charles Jones," but "positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office." They added that the investigation is "active" and police are "investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify those involved." Those with information are asked to contact Tampa PD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411.

"While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record," Fusco added in a statement. "We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."

News4JAX reported that Jones has been shot twice in Jacksonville over the past three years. In a January post, Foolio wrote that there had been "over 5 plus attempts on my life," adding in an April post, "these last couple months/years of my life been tragic...multiple attempts on my life I keep surviving."

The rapper boasted 1 million followers on Instagram, where he labeled himself an "independent artist." He also had nearly a million monthly listeners on Spotify, where his top-played track is "Voo Doo." His most recent music, the 14-track album Resurrection, was released on Apple Music on April 5.