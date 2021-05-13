21 Savage Pays Homage to Happy Gilmore in New DJ Khaled Music Video With Justin Bieber

✖

Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage recently dropped a new music video that pays homage to what is, arguably, the greatest gold movie of all time: Happy Gilmore. The video is for the song "Let It Go," off of Khaled's self-titled twelfth studio album, and features Khaled training Bieber to take on Savage in a golf showdown. The plot is similar to Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler's hit '90s comedy about a hockey-player-turned-golf-amateur who is coached by golf legend Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers) ahead of a face-off against golf-pro Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald).

In the video, Bieber plays a golf caddie who turns out to have a Gilmore-like swing, smashing a ball clear across the fairway for a hole-in-one. Bieber is shown donning a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey that bears the name "Gilmour" across the back, as he goes up against Savage. At one point, Bieber used a hockey stick to sink a put, and Khaled gets into a rumble with an alligator. Both of these are direct references to the Sandler classic.

Happy Gilmore debuted in theaters in 1996, making 2021 the 25th anniversary of the hilarious sports comedy. Sandler even marked the occasion by stating in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show that a sequel may be greenlit. The interview happened back in February, with Sandler teasing the potential film, and then adding, "It has not been discussed but it has certainly been discussed on the internet." He added, "Believe, me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing."

McDonald, who was present as well, jumped in and announced he would be more than happy to do a sequel. "I am double in," McDonald said. "I would love to do it. Everybody's been screaming for it on the internet. It would be a complete blast. The Senior Tour with us two? Oh my God!" The two men then gave fans a sneak peek at what a second showdown between Gilmore and McGavin would look like, when they each showed off their golf skills, more than two decades after their legendary on-screen rivalry had fans rolling with laughter.