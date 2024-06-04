1970s-80s Pop Singer Colin Gibb Dead at 70

Pop singer Colin Gibb has died. He was 70. The Black Lace frontman was well known in the 1970s and '80s for songs like "Agadoo" and "Superman." No cause of death has been reported.

According to the BBC, Black Lace's management, Now Music, issued a statement on Gibb's passing. "Unfortunately Colin passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon. He'd recently announced his departure from the entertainment industry and was looking forward to enjoying his retirement with his with wife Susan. We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news. Colin was the founder member of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton and they had huge hits through the 80s. Colin was a great friend and will be sadly missed."

Black Lace was officially formed in 1976. The band has released more than a dozen albums throughout the past four+ decades and once represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in the last '70s. Just this year, Gibb announced his retirement from the band, and the entertainment business entirely.

"Well, all good things must come to an end," he wrote in a Facebook post in May. "I have decided to retire. My last show will be on Thursday at Villa Adeje Beach Hotel, in San Eugeneo. Thanks to all of you that have supported Black Lace over the years, and the thousands of friends I have met during that time, since we set out in 1975."

In a new Facebook post, Gibb's wife Sue Kelly expressed how "heartbreaking" it was to lose her "dearest husband," adding, "I love you Colin, [we] spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream, we were due to retire to Spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you're gone. As we used to say, always love you forever."