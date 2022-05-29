Rapper ohtrapstar Among 3 Dead in Car Crash

✖

Rapper ohtrapstar passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving fans devastated. The 23-year-old's real name was Ernesto Enrique Carralero, and he died in a car crash in Miami, Florida that is still under investigation. Two others were killed in the crash with him.

Carralero was in a car with 22-year-old Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse and 23-year-old Bayle Pricilla Bucceri at the time of the crash. According to a report by PEOPLE, they were traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control of the car and crashed into a residential duplex. The car kept rolling for a time and eventually flipped over and caught fire. Local police said that Bucceri and one other were pronounced dead on the scene, while the third passenger was taken to a hospital before passing away.

Local police said that the crash is still under investigation, which may explain why some details have not been released. It is still not clear who was driving or what caused them to lose control. Meanwhile, there were five people inside the duplex they hit. Two were hospitalized with minor injuries.

"What woke me up is the wall when it dropped on me I was sleeping. I just woke up and then I see the fire," said Jackner Surlin in an interview with NBC Miami afterward. "And I got out of the house and I see the car that broke the wall and had the fire in it."

Carralero was gaining real traction in the rap music world as ohtrapstar. His songs "Choppa" and "1%" were both critically successful, though he had not broken into the commercial mainstream. His friends set up a GoFundMe campaign in his honor, asking for donations to help his family cover funeral costs.

"As his blood brother, none of this feels real and writing this doesn't feel right at all. Three beautiful souls have been taken away from our and other families involved and we have been heavily affected by this terrible tragedy," the campaign reads. "Anyone who knew personally Ernesto and would like to help my family by donating, every single penny will be greatly appreciated. All money donated be towards funeral expenses."

The campaign has raised over $6,700 so far, inching closer to its $10,000 goal. Carralero's music is still available on SoundCloud.