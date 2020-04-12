Andrea Bocelli's 'Music for Hope' Easter Concert: Viewers Weigh in on Historic Concert, Snap Screenshots

While many around the world are currently under quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there are still those who are celebrating the Easter holiday. In a truly special Easter celebration, famed singer Andrea Bocelli recently announced that he would be performing a once-in-a-lifetime "Music For Hope" Easter performance on the holy day. The event, which is being livestreamed on YouTube, will see Bocelli performing a variety of songs at the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy. Understandably, many were thrilled upon hearing this news and took to social media to share their thoughts on the singer's special performance.

"I believe in the strength of praying together. I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now," Bocelli said of the performance, per Good Housekeeping. "Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride. The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth."

Considering that this is such a rare, once-in-a-lifetime event, fans made sure to chronicle their time watching Bocelli's performance on social media. And judging by the wide array of tweets about the event, fans were more than thrilled to be watching the famous singer's unique Easter celebration.