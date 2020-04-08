Coronovirus Live Updates: US Death Rate, COVID-19 Map, Celebrity Responses

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.44 million people worldwide, killing more than 82,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the United States is more than 12,900 after the country recorded the most new virus deaths in a single day this week. As millions of Americans practice social distancing — staying home, wearing masks in public and practicing intensified personal hygiene — the country's leaders have warned Americans to brace themselves for the worst, with Surgeon General Jerome Adams comparing this week to the modern-day "Pearl Harbor moment."

As the numbers of deaths continue to increase, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News on Wednesday that there is actually a decrease in hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care and intubations this week. Calling the increase of deaths "sobering," Fauci said experts are "starting to see some glimmers of hope because the deaths generally lag by a couple of weeks behind what's fueling the outbreak." He added that "we are going to start to see the beginning of a turnaround, so we need to keep pushing on the mitigation strategies, because there is no doubt that's having a positive impact on the dynamics of the outbreak."

Trump Hints at Second Round of Stimulus Checks: Two weeks after Congress and the White House reached a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package amid countless business shutdowns, President Donald Trump hinted that a "second round" of stimulus checks could be on their way to Americans across the country. Learn about when to expect your check and how much you could get.

Hobby Lobby Store Closure Controversy: Hobby Lobby has been heavily criticized after insisting that its stores are essential business and resisting orders from state authorities to shutter during social distancing measures. All of its stores did temporarily close last week, but not without controversy.

Target Makes Its Mark Amid Coronavirus: As the confirmed number of cases in the United States continues to climb, a number of retailers are making efforts to flatten the curve by enforcing social distancing, implementing seniors hours for high-risk individuals and even halting sales of nonessential items. Target, along with other big box department stores like, Costco announced new measures to protect employees and customers by limiting the number of shoppers allowed in its stores at a time. The measures come fresh off the heels of delivery workers threatening to walk off the job after protection demands failed to be met.

Families Affected by COVID-19 Across the U.S.: The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of almost 13,000 across the States, as of this writing, and is expected to climb as reports surface per medical records. Families torn apart by the pandemic have hit social media hard, including the story of father of five, Rolando "Sonny" Aravana who passed on his twin daughters' birthday; and high school basketball coach, Ben Luderer, who died at the age of 30 after he was discharged from the hospital following signs of recovery.

Stars Lost: Amid the pandemic, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of countless stars, including country singer and legend, John Prine (73), who died April 7 after he was hospitalized in March with symptoms and intubated on March 28; along with SNL alum, Hal Willner (64), a long-time sketch music producer died following complications relating to the virus; Star Wars actor, Andrew Jack (76) who was a well-known dialect coach in Hollywood; and at the start of April, musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger at the age of 52.