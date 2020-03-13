Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, and Other Tours Postponed Worldwide Amid Coronavirus Spread

Live Nation and AEG, the two largest live-event companies in the world, announced Thursday that all events through March have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision impacts dozens of tours, forcing artists like Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton and Kiss to head home early. Live Nation said it is also closing its offices through the end of the month and they hope to have tours resuming by May or June.

"The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community," a joint statement to Variety signed by AEG, Live Nation and talent agencies CAA, WME, UTA and Paradigm reads. "The task force includes Michael Rapino (CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment), Dan Beckerman (President and CEO, AEG & Board Member, ASM Global), Jay Marciano (Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents), Rob Light (Managing Partner and Head of the Music Division, CAA), Marc Geiger (Partner and Head of Music, WME), Sam Gores (Chairman, Paradigm), Marty Diamond (Head of Global Music, Paradigm), and David Zedeck (Global Head Of Music, UTA)."

The agencies "collectively recommend" all "large scale events" through March 31 be postponed, the statement said. They are continuing to work with local officials to decide how to movie forward with shows at smaller venues.

"We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials," the statement concluded. "We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon."

According to Billboard, tours headlined by Eilish, Aldean, Malone, Stapleton, Kiss, Cher, Zac Brown Band, Tool and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among those impacted. Eilish just kicked off an arena tour on Monday, following her success at the Grammys with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

"It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice," Eilish's team said in a statement. "Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates."

"I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe," Eilish added. "We'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you."

Aldean shared a video on Instagram, telling fans he was just hours away from performing in Madison, Wisconsin when he heard he could not perform. He said he was now on the last weekend of his tour, and it was "obviously not the way I wanted this to end for us or for you guys."

Stapleton had four shows scheduled for this month, all of which have been postponed. He apologized for the postponement, but added, "Please know these decisions are not made lightly and we are working diligently to find new dates for these shows & will announce that information as soon as it becomes available to us. We look forward to seeing you soon. Until then, our hope is that you all stay safe & well."

Photo credit: David Becker/Getty Images