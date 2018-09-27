‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Released

The trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix is finally here, showing what we can expect in the upcoming Sophie Turner film.

Fox released the trailer for its latest X-Men film on Wednesday night, following Turner’s interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The company has been waning in the world of superhero blockbusters, but the new addition shows that it still has ground to cover with its mutant-filled universe.

This is the second time fans will see Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, in her role as Jean Grey, and the first time she will play Phoenix.

Turner first entered the world of comic book movies in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. The movie was dismissed by many fans, though her performance got no specific hatred. Turner is coming off of an eight year run on HBO’s seminal fantasy series, and is poised to become an icon in a whole new franchise.

The trailer promises a more thrilling take on Jean Grey and her cosmic alter ego than fans have gotten to see in the movies so far. Dark Phoenix shows the psychic hero and teacher undergoing massive changes and swells in power, which manifest themselves within her as a new consciousness. She is unable to completely control her newfound abilities, however, and her power threatens the entire planet.

The X-Men, in turn, are faced with a choice between saving Jean and giving her up to save everyone else. They may not have as much control over the decision as they think, however, as the Dark Phoenix continues to take over.

A proper Dark Phoenix movie has been a long time coming. The film was originally slated for a 2017 release, but it has been delayed at every turn.

Even before that, fans have been begging for a film adaptation of the Dark Phoenix Saga story originally told in comic books. Some elements of the Phoenix story were patched into X-Men: The Last Stand back in 2006, though most agree this hurt the movie more than it helped. Fans were not pleased with the movie overall, and felt that Phoenix was crammed into too small a story to really do justice to her.

Now, a whole new cast is ready and willing to take the beloved story arc on, and judging by the trailer, it looks promising.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on Valentine’s Day of next year — Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.