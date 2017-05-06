Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa To Star In New Comedy As TV Father And Son

Jason Momoa finally gets to stretch his comedic muscles in a new project picked up by Paramount, and he’ll also be under the watchful eye of funnyman Will Ferrell.

The two actors are attached to costar in a film pitched under the banner of Ferrell and Adam McKay‘s production house Gary Sanchez.

Ferrell will be featured as an aging, washed up actor trying to reunite with his TV show son, played by Momoa, who is now seeing a successful career.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set to be written by the Grinder creators Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul and produced by Nicholas Stoller of Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors.

Momoa will next be seen in this November’s Justice League and is currently shooting in Australia for the production of Aquaman.

Ferrell’s next film The House (co-starring Amy Poehler) will be out this summer, followed by a sequel to Daddy’s Home (reteaming with Mark Wahlberg).

Mogel and Paul are a good team to craft the script for this film, given that it deals with television and relationships.

Their short-lived show The Grinder was a hilarious take on the courtroom drama starring Rob Lowe as a TV lawyer who leaves his starring role to practice actual law with his brother (Fred Savage) in a small town in Idaho. The only problem is, he’s never been to law school and doesn’t know any actual laws.

No word yet on who will direct the film though it likely won’t be McKay, who has a biopic of Dick Cheney in the works with Christian Bale. McKay has also been heavily rumored to take on a Marvel Studios project after he and Paul Rudd rewrote Edgar Wright’s Ant-Man script.

Hopefully this movie doesn’t languish in development hell because Momoa deserves to flesh out his comedy chops.