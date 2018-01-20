Weinstein Company Cancels Upcoming Movies Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

While Harvey Weinstein has been terminated from The Weinstein Company, the film studio that he co-created and bares his name is now facing its own set of problems.

The Hollywood Reporter disclosed on Friday that the studio is pulling three films from its release date schedule — The War With Grandpa, The Upside and Mary Magdalene.

The War With Grandpa is a family comedy that stars Robert De Niro as an aging grandfather battling it out with his young grandson when they are forced to share a room. The movie, after being bumped back several times, was supposed to be released on Feb. 21.

Mary Magdalene starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix in a retelling of the Biblical character’s life. The movie was originally pushed back from Nov. 24, 2017 to March 30 of this year.

The Upside, a remake of the French comedy The Intouchables, starring Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. That movie was supposed to hit theaters on March 9.

These three drops from the schedule add to the growing list of films the company has been forced to delay, including the Benedict Cumberbatch period drama The Current War. The movie also had to sell off its domestic rights of Paddington 2, which is currently in theaters, to Warner Bros.

Weinstein was booted from the company back in October when reports came out that he was allegedly involved with sexual harassment and assault for several decades, prompting over 80 women in the film industry to come forward with allegations against him.

With its reputation hindered by Weinstein’s actions and an accumulated debt of over $500 million as of last November, the company is looking to be bought out in the near future.