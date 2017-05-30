The First Teaser For Paddington 2 Has Been Released

Everyone’s favorite British bear is back, as the first teaser for Paddington 2 has finally been released online.

Returning for the first time since his debut film in 2014, the lovable troublemaker is back with his very own sequel movie. Now that he’s settled in the with Brown family, Paddington needs to figure out the day-to-day kind of life. He needs to take on various odd jobs around the city, in order to save up enough money to pay for Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday present. However, a hunt for a certain thief gets in the way of Paddington’s plans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ben Whishaw is returning to voice the heroic bear once again, with Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins reprising their roles as Mr. & Mrs. Brown. Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, and Jim Broadbent are also set to return for the second go-round.

More Movies: James Cameron On Avatar Sequel Delays

Joining the cast for the first time are veteran actors Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson. The former plays a narcissistic actor named Phoenix Buchanan, and the latter will be portraying a baker/safe-cracker Knuckles McGinty.

Paul King will direct the sequel, as he did the first film, with co-collaborator Simon Farnaby writing the script with him. David Heymen produced the film.

Paddington 2 will premiere in the UK on November 10 of this year, and it will bow in US theaters sometime in January 2018.

Up Next: JK Rowling Offers Fantastic Beasts 2 Update